Real Madrid’s 10 most valuable academy graduates in 2024 according to Transfermarkt

From Raul to Iker Casillas, Real Madrid have produced plenty of world class stars over the years, but who are their most valuable academy graduates in 2024?

It’s fair to say that Real Madrid currently have one of the best squads in Europe and with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe on their books, they look set for the next decade to come.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a closer look at Real Madrid’s academy graduates and have found the most valuable ones in 2024.

=8. Fran Garcia – £12.7million

Amazingly, Garcia is the only player on this entire list who actually plays for Real Madrid today. The full-back spent six years in the academy before making his senior debut back in 2018.

In 2021, he was sold to Rayo Vallecano where he got a proper taste of first-team football and was then re-signed by the club last summer.

The 24-year-old has been in and out of the starting XI under Carlo Ancelotti and has been linked with the likes of Brentford and Bournemouth this summer.

=8. Borja Mayoral – £12.7million

Mayoral was in the Real Madrid system for 15 years, but only made a total of 33 appearances for the club before he left in 2022.

He spent most of his time out on loan, but eventually left on a permanent basis to join Getafe a couple of years ago.

Having bagged 15 goals in La Liga last season, Jude Bellingham was the only Real Madrid player who outscored Mayoral in 2023-24.

=8. Philipp Lienhart – £12.7million

Lienhart only spent a short time in the Real Madrid academy, but still manages to qualify for this list because of his market value today.

Since leaving Spain in 2018, Lienhard has settled down at SC Freiburg where he still plays today. He’s also racked up 27 appearances for Austria in that time too.

7. Alvaro Morata – £13.5million

Now playing on the opposite side of Madrid, Morata has enjoyed quite the career. As a kid, he spent time in both the Real Madrid and Atletico academies before turning pro in 2010.

Impressively, he’s Spain’s fourth-highest-scoring player of all time and currently captains the national team too.

He’s also come back to haunt Real Madrid on multiple occasions. In 12 appearances against his former employers, he’s managed to bag six goals.

6. Emiliano Buendia – £18.6million

The Argentine playmaker spent one year in the Real Madrid academy before he was picked up by Getafe in 2010.

He unfortunately missed the entirety of last season due to a serious knee injury, but he’ll hopefully be back in the fold for Aston Villa next season.

=3. Pablo Barrios – £21million

Barrios spent his formative years in the Real Madrid academy before he made the switch across the city back in 2017.

Now a fully-fledged Atletico Madrid player, the 21-year-old made 35 appearances last season and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

=3. Miguel Gutierrez – £21million

Having impressed for Girona over the last couple of years, Real Madrid look set to re-purchase Gutierrez this summer via the buy-back clause that they inserted into the deal.

It’s also worth mentioning that Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the left-back this summer and the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked. Watch this space.

=3. Mario Hermoso – £21million

After spending the last five years at Atletico Madrid, Hermoso now finds himself on the free agents pile upon his contract at the Metropolitano Stadium expiring last month.

As of writing, Inter Milan appear to be in pole position to land the 29-year-old on a free transfer.

2. Marcos Llorente – £25.4million

Llorente was on the books at Real Madrid from 2008 to 2019, but these days his name is synonymous with their local rivals instead.

Since leaving to join Atletico Madrid in 2019, he’s racked up over 200 appearances for the club and is one of the first names on the teamsheet under Diego Simeone.

1. Achraf Hakimi – £50.7million

Hakimi joined the Real Madrid set-up back in 2006 at the age of eight. He spent a total of 14 years at the club and managed to make 17 appearances before he was sold in 2020.

“Obviously, when you join Madrid for the first time and you come from playing for the Castilla, it is normal that the club doesn’t bet on you so much because you’re a young player,” Hakimi told Marca in 2022.

“When I left for Inter, as part of the deal there was also a purchase option from Madrid and they didn’t execute it, so I think they weren’t betting on me as much as other clubs.

“I thought they were wrong.”

Now widely considered one of the best full-backs in the world, it’s safe to say he’s done alright for himself since leaving Real Madrid behind.