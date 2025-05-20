Xabi Alonso is set to return to Real Madrid as their new first-team coach, taking over from the departing Carlo Ancelotti.

The Spaniard spent five years playing at the Santiago Bernabeu and won five trophies during that time, including the Champions League.

He ultimately left the club in 2014 to join Bayern Munich, but what happened to the other five players who left the club that same summer? We’ve checked out where all of those players are today.

Nuri Sahin

After spending a year and a half out on loan with Borussia Dortmund, the deal was made permanent in the summer of 2014.

Like Alonso, Sahin has also pursued a coaching career since hanging up his boots back in 2021.

He landed his first managerial job in October 2021 and spent two years managing Antalyaspor before returning to Dortmund.

After spending a few months as an assistant coach, he landed the top job at Dortmund in June last year. However, he only lasted until January when he was sacked for a poor run of results.

Jesus Fernandez

The Spanish goalkeeper only ever made two senior appearances for Real Madrid before he was sold in the summer of 2014.

Aged 38, Fernandez is still playing to this day. These days, you’ll find him playing for Politehnica Iasi in the Romanian top division.

Alvaro Morata

After spending a couple of years in the senior team, Madrid decided to cash in on Morata in the summer of 2014.

Juventus paid around €20million to secure his signature, although Madrid protected themselves by inserting a buy-back option into the deal.

Morata quickly made a name for himself in Italy and after scoring 27 goals across two seasons, Madrid activated their buy-back clause in 2016.

Since then, he’s rarely stuck around in one place for long and after a few stints with Atletico Madrid, he joined AC Milan over the summer.

The 32-year-old spent the first half of the campaign playing for Milan before joining Galatasaray on loan where he recently won the league and cup.

Angel Di Maria

By all accounts, Di Maria didn’t actually want to leave Real Madrid in 2014, but he was forced out in order to make room for the incoming James Rodriguez.

Safe to say that Di Maria’s move to Manchester United didn’t quite work out, but he quickly regained his form after moving to PSG.

He’s since spent the last couple of years playing for Benfica, but is set to leave the Portuguese club at the end of the season upon his contract expiring.

“It hurts a lot to end this way after such a long year. It was my last championship match with this shirt and I’m proud to have been able to wear it again,” Di Maria wrote on Instagram.

“There’s still a final on Sunday and we’re going to go there with all our desire and joy to win it. Together as always. Thanks for your support, Benfica fans.”

Based on the rumour mill, he could be set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami later this year. Watch this space.

Diego Lopez

Real Madrid also let Lopez leave that summer in order to make way for Keylor Navas.

The Spaniard joined AC Milan on a free transfer and also had stints with Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano before he ultimately hung up his gloves in 2023 at the age of 42.

Since retiring, the goalkeeper has kept a relatively low profile and it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll pursue a career in coaching.

READ NEXT: Carlo Ancelotti names the 5 best players he’s ever coached including Cristiano Ronaldo

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Real Madrid have signed from the Premier League?