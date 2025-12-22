Xabi Alonso let three Real Madrid players leave over the summer and we’ve rated them by how they’ve been faring at their new club in 2025-26.

Alonso’s side currently sit second in La Liga and have endured a mixed bag when it comes to the first half of 2025-26.

These are the three players that Alonso let go over the summer and how they’ve been faring at their new club.

Luka Modric – A

Modric has started in all 15 of Milan’s league matches so far and has been pulling the strings for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

While the Croatian was open to staying at Madrid, he was ultimately let go after the Club World Cup over the summer.

From Madrid’s perspective, they’ve missed having a player like Modric in the middle of the park who can control the tempo of a game.

However, Madrid’s loss has been Milan’s gain as the Croatian international has made an immediate impact at the San Siro.

He’s completed more passes than anyone else in the league (1068) and has created 26 chances, the most of any Milan player so far.

Despite being 40, the Croatian maestro still looks like he’s breezing through matches and has plenty of years left in the tank yet.

“After Real Madrid, I’ve always said it: wherever you go, it’s a step down. There’s no doubt about that,” Modric told reporters.

“I think I joined a club very close to Madrid in reputation and history. It was the ideal situation for me. When the Milan opportunity came, I knew it was the right one.

“People welcomed me phenomenally, inside and outside the club. You feel at every step that Milan is a historic giant.”

With Modric pulling the strings, Milan currently sit second in Serie A and are only one point behind league leaders Inter.

Lucas Vazquez – C

Having won 20 trophies, including five Champions League titles, Vazquez is one of the most decorated players in football history.

Alright, he was mostly a squad player for most of those titles, but he still racked up over 400 appearances for the club during his 10 years with the first team.

Upon his contract expiring, he joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, but has missed most of the season so far because of various injuries.

In total, he’s only made six appearances as of writing, having recently recovered from a muscle injury.

There’s a sense that Bayer fans are yet to see the best of the 34-year-old because of his time on the sidelines, so we’ll be conservative with our grade and give him a C for the time being.

Jesus Vallejo – B

Vallejo called it quits on his 10-year Madrid career over the summer, upon his contract expiring.

He’s since joined second-division side Albacete, where he’s been a regular starter at centre-back.

While it’s been a somewhat inconsistent start to the season for Albacete, Vallejo himself has done well by all accounts.

His best moment in a Albacete shirt came against Celta Vigo last week, when he scored a 94th-minute equaliser in the Copa del Rey to send the game into extra time and then penalties.

Albacete ultimately won the tie on penalties and have booked their place in the next round.

