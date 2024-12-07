The 4 Real Madrid players who are out of contract at the end of 2024-25

Real Madrid have completely revamped their squad in recent seasons under Carlo Ancelotti and some of the biggest legends in the club’s history are nearing the end of their contract at the Bernabeu.

The reigning champions of Spain and Europe have endured some wobbly moments in 2024-25, but still possess a squad of impeccable quality and the removal of this lot from the wage bill could help the pursuit of further signings.

We’ve picked out the four players who will see their current contract with Madrid expire at the end of the current season.

Ferland Mendy

Mendy cost Real a pretty penny when signing from Lyon in 2019, joining Zidane’s side for a fee of up to €53million.

The French left-back has racked up well over 150 appearances for the club in the years since, holding down the left-back spot with David Alaba injured or used as a central defender.

But Mendy hasn’t quite set the world alight and Real’s pursuit of Alphonso Davies may see him leave the Bernabeu next summer.

Lucas Vasquez

A Madrid stalwart since 2015, winning five Champions League medals alongside a plethora of domestic trophies, Vasquez is now 33 but has still made 17 appearances this season.

With Florentino Perez expressing his desire for more Spanish players in the Madrid squad, there is every chance Vasquez will be given a short contract extension.

Equally, with Trent Alexander-Arnold linked with a move to Spain, Vasquez might be eased out of the door to make room for another big-name signing.

Luka Modric

One of the greatest midfielders of all time, Modric will be 40 in September 2025 and Madrid have spent the last few seasons revamping their midfield with young, dynamic signings.

Their teething problems this season suggest the post-Modric and Kroos era won’t be easy to navigate, but it does mean the club are well prepared for the Croatian’s inevitable departure.

Rumours suggest Modric will continue playing for a further season in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, but that’s unlikely to be with Madrid.

Jesus Vallejo

Vallejo was signed as an 18-year-old after impressing at Zaragoza. A hot prospect to be moulded into a future star for the Merengues. Five loan spells later, the central defender is still on the books, but yet to nail down a place at Real Madrid.

However, he’s still only 27. We can’t imagine he’d be short of suitors across Europe should he decide to leave for more first-team football…