While plenty of young football fans grow up idolising Real Madrid, there are just as many who prefer Barcelona and some of them even end up playing for them.

Professional footballers often change their allegiances as they grow older, depending on the clubs they play for throughout their careers.

We’ve taken a closer look at Real Madrid and have found five current or former players who grew up preferring Barcelona instead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

During an interview back in 2020, Trent claimed that Barcelona were his second favourite team growing up, only behind Liverpool.

“I’d say my other favourite team is Barca,” the full-back said in 2020.

“I feel like they have the same values and beliefs as Liverpool. They like to bring players through the academy.

“I grew up watching Messi and that special Barcelona team with Iniesta, Xavi, Henry, Eto’o.”

Having now signed for Real Madrid, it’s safe to say that those comments probably won’t go down very well with his new employers.

Jude Bellingham

In Bellingham’s primary school yearbook, he wrote: “When I grow up, I want to be a professional footballer for Barcelona and England.”

Half of that statement has come true, given he’s already accumulated 43 England caps, although we’d be surprised if he ever plays for Barcelona, given his allegiance to their La Liga rivals.

Franco Mastantuono

Having just joined Real Madrid from River Plate, the Argentine creative midfielder will be keen to distance himself from his Barcelona-supporting days.

The 17-year-old has been pictured wearing Barcelona tops during his childhood, but he’ll now be switching allegiances to their bitter rivals, following his €45million switch.

Isco

The Spanish midfielder made over 350 appearances for Real Madrid and won 19 trophies during his nine-year stint with the club.

However, he actually preferred Barcelona while growing up. Prior to joining Madrid, Isco was pictured wearing a Barcelona top and he even named his dog Messi.

“I named my dog, a labrador, ‘Messi’ because Messi is the best in the world, and so is my dog,” Isco said back in the day.

Not only did Isco prefer Barcelona, but he actively disliked Real Madrid before he joined the club in 2013.

“I’ve always been a bit antimadridista and I still am,” Isco told reporters when he was a teenager.

“I have the feeling it’s an arrogant club, and without humility, you don’t get anywhere.”

Zinedine Zidane

The Frenchman is one of the most iconic people in the history of Real Madrid, both as a player and a coach.

However, while growing up in France, he always sided with Barcelona as his Spanish team during his formative years.

“As a child, in Italy, I supported Juventus and in Spain, Barcelona,” is what Zidane said in a vintage clip from his early years.

Given the legacy he’s since left with Real Madrid, it’s safe to say that he’s now changed his stance.

