Real Madrid have parted company with Xabi Alonso, following their 3-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final and have replaced him with Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa has spent his entire coaching career to date working in the Real Madrid academy and has gradually moved up the ladder since 2020.

By all accounts, he predominantly sets up his teams in a 4-3-3 system and with that in mind, here’s how we think he’ll set up over the upcoming months.

GK: Thibaut Courtois

For many, Courtois is still the best goalkeeper in world football right now.

If Real Madrid want to get back to their best and win one of the big trophies this season under Arbeloa, Courtois will certainly have a big role to play.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

It’s been widely reported that Arbeloa has taken inspiration from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side and wants his team to press high and play with intensity on and off the ball.

If there’s one player in the Real Madrid squad who knows what it’s like to play in that sort of system, Alexander-Arnold is the man.

He’s been sidelined with an injury since December, but could return to action next month. His long passes are an incredible asset.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

With Eder Militao sidelined until at least April, Rudiger will likely get more first-team action as a result.

The German defender himself has struggled with injuries of late, but when fully fit, is still one of the best defenders in Europe.

CB: Dean Huijsen

By all accounts, Huijsen had a good relationship with Alonso, who brought him to the club over the summer.

The 20-year-old will now have to impress a new manager, although we’d expect him to retain his starting spot under Arbeloa, especially with the injuries Madrid have in this department.

LB: Alvaro Carreras

Arbeloa never got the chance to work with Carreras at academy level, as the full-back left Real Madrid to join the Manchester United academy during the same summer that Arbeloa was hired.

Regardless, the pair will get a chance to work with one another now and we’d expect Carreras to retain his starting spot.

CDM: Aurelien Tchouameni

The Frenchman started in the majority of games under Alonso and we’d back him to retain his spot under Arbeloa.

Playing a fluid 4-3-3 system, Tchouameni will have a key role to play and it’ll be his responsibility to shield and protect the back four.

CM: Federico Valverde

Often deployed as a right-back by Alonso, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Valverde move back to his natural position in midfield.

Given that Arbeloa will be keen to implement his gegenpressing system, he’ll need legs in midfield and someone like Valverde seems ideal for the box-to-box role.

CM: Jude Bellingham

Bellingham will likely play as the most advanced of the three midfielders, but on paper, he’ll be in a midfield three alongside Valverde and Tchouameni.

There has been speculation that Bellingham didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Alonso and that he wasn’t totally content with the role that he’s been playing during the season so far.

It’ll be Arbeloa’s job to put an arm around him and get the 22-year-old back to his best.

RW: Arda Guler

The 20-year-old was often used in a central role under Alonso, but given Arbeloa’s system, it seems more than likely that he could move back to the wing.

There’s plenty of competition in this position, with Rodrygo and Franco Mastantuono battling for a starting spot, but Guler is the more in-form player right now.

LW: Vinicius Junior

It’s been well documented that Vinicius didn’t always get on with Alonso.

Indeed, back in November, it was reported that the Brazilian was unwilling to commit his future to the club while his relationship with Alonso remains strained.

It’ll be Arbeloa’s role to get the Brazilian back to his best and if the pair click, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Vinicius signing a contract extension in the next few months.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

Managing egos is arguably the biggest task of any Real Madrid manager and getting Mbappe on side will be crucial for Arbeloa.

Despite Real Madrid’s inconsistency this season, the Frenchman has still enjoyed an excellent individual campaign, having scored 29 goals in 25 games.

If Real Madrid win any silverware this season, he’ll no doubt have a key role to play.

