Kylian Mbappe has made a lightning-fast start to the 2025-26 season and as a result, is on the verge of breaking a handful of Cristiano Ronaldo’s records.

There’s no doubt that CR7 ranks as the greatest player in Real Madrid history, but some of his records could be in danger of being broken by the Frenchman.

Here are four insane records that Ronaldo currently holds that Mbappe could feasibly break this season.

Most goals from a Real Madrid player in a calendar year

Ronaldo hit his goalscoring peak for Real Madrid in 2013, when he scored 59 goals for the club across all competitions.

That record has stood firm for the past 12 years, but is now in jeopardy of being broken by Mbappe.

As of writing, the Frenchman has scored 56 goals for the club this calendar year and he still has another four games to play.

Given that he’s scored seven goals in his last three matches, he seems almost certain to break the record by the time the year is up.

Ronaldo’s record tally in a calendar year

For club and country, Ronaldo scored 69 goals in 2013, which is his most prolific year as a professional.

Mbappe could also surpass this record, given that he’s currently on 62 goals for the calendar year of 2025.

In his next four games, he’ll need to score seven goals to tie the record or eight goals to break it.

Most La Liga goals in a season

In La Liga so far this season, Mbappe has scored 16 goals in 15 games and is averaging a goal every 81.7 minutes.

If he wants to match Ronaldo’s record scoring season in La Liga, he’ll need to score another 33 goals in the remaining 23 games of the season.

That is possible, given the form Mbappe’s currently in, although it will take one hell of an effort.

If the Frenchman plays every minute of league football between now and the end of the season, he’ll need to average a goal every 62.7 minutes to end the season with 48 goals, which is how many Ronaldo scored in 2014-15.

Most goals in a Champions League campaign

Since setting a new Champions League scoring record in 2013-14, many have threatened to break it, but ultimately, no one has managed to do it.

However, with the start he’s made this season, Mbappe has a great chance to make history.

In 2013-14, Ronaldo scored 17 goals in the Champions League, which is a record tally for a single season.

Since then, the likes of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski have both come close to breaking it, but both players fell short in the end.

However, given that Mbappe has already scored nine Champions League goals in his first five matches, he only needs another eight to tie level with Ronaldo and nine to break it.

It’s worth stressing that if Real Madrid to make it to the final, Mbappe will have the chance to play more games than Ronaldo did in 2013-14, because of the tournament’s new format.

Although it is worth stressing that Mbappe is currently scoring at a more frequent rate in this year’s Champions League than Ronaldo was in 2013-14.

As of writing, the Frenchman has averaged a goal every 48.8 minutes in Europe, which is slightly better than Ronaldo’s record year in 2013-14, when he was averaging a goal every 58.4 minutes.

