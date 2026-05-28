Nico Paz has been one of the stars of the season in Serie A – and all the attention is now on whether Real Madrid buy him back from Como.

It feels like an inevitable move. There have been dozens of reports on Paz’s future and his chances of making it back in Madrid, where he previously spent eight years developing. His potential is enormous and that isn’t something Madrid are going to give up control of lightly.

Indeed, whenever Paz has been linked with other clubs – like Tottenham last summer – the speculation has been shut down. If he’s going anywhere next, it’s Madrid.

The latest reports say Jose Mourinho wants Paz as part of his second Madrid tenure. A deal can be done for as little as €9m thanks to a buyback clause. There aren’t many players you can sign to appease Mourinho for that little.

But there may be a better plan. Madrid should resist the temptation to take Paz back this summer.

The reason is simple. If they don’t use their buyback clause this year, they will still have one available next year. Crucially, it will only be for €10m – just €1m more than this year’s price.

After winning the Serie A Best Midfielder award this season, Paz is reportedly keen on staying at Como for another year.

By doing so, he could keep developing as a key player for his current team, rather than getting lost among all the egos at the Bernabeu.

Furthermore, the fact Como have qualified for Champions League football next season should help answer one of the few remaining doubts to have developed in Italy about Paz. Can he cut it against the big teams?

Paz scored 12 goals in the league this season, but only three of those were against other sides who qualified for Europe.

Playing in the Champions League again (he made three European appearances for Madrid in the 2023-24 season and even scored once) will give him more opportunities to prove himself at that level.

Because if he’s going to make it for Madrid, he’s going to need to show up on the biggest stages.

Were he to go back now, he could find himself crowded out by competition for places, even as Madrid look for a change of direction after two trophyless seasons.

Still only 21, one more year of regular football in three competitions with Como could be crucial.

Put it this way: If he keeps progressing like he did this season, his value would be growing by more than €1m over the next 12 months. Madrid would still be getting value for money by taking him for €10m.

Madrid need changes this summer. But in this case, a bit of patience may pay off. He’s a special player, but there’s more risk of Paz becoming a wasted talent by returning to Madrid now than if the move is delayed by a year.

By Samuel Bannister

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