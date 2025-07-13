Real Madrid signed six players in the summer of 2015 – and several of them went on to serve the club with distinction.

Under the management of Rafa Benitez, Madrid would win the Champions League the following May – although Benitez had been replaced by Zinedine Zidane before then.

We’ve taken a closer look at every player Madrid signed 10 years ago and where they’re at now.

Kiko Casilla

Casilla was signed to play second fiddle to Keylor Navas, just as Iker Casillas left.

You do have to wonder if they just signed the goalkeeper with the most similar name to the Blancos legend to lessen the emotional blow for the fans.

He made 43 appearances for Madrid in total, including several in the Champions League, but always found himself pushed further and further down the pecking order.

You might remember the Spaniard’s spell at Leeds when they were in the Premier League, before he was ousted by Illan Meslier and sent on loan to Elche.

Casilla signed for Getafe on a year contract in 2022 but never made a competitive appearance and has been without a club since that deal expired.

At 38, this might be the end of the road for the veteran.

Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic was just 21 when he landed in Madrid.

Following 80 appearances for Inter Milan, the Italians were forced to sell the Croatian midfielder to Madrid due to Financial Fair Play regulations, and they would come to regret it.

Kovacic won La Liga in 2016-17, as well as three consecutive Champions League titles before heading to England.

The midfield all-rounder was superb in his five seasons at Chelsea and is now a steady presence in Manchester City’s midfield.

Perhaps City would replace Kovacic with younger legs, but he’s still only 31 and provides invaluable experience to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Lucas Vasquez

Vasquez became Los Blancos’ Jack-of-all-trades down their right flank, making 402 appearances for Madrid during his 10 years at the Bernabeu.

Winning every trophy going, including the Champions League five times, the veteran right-back left Madrid at the end of his contract in 2025.

He is currently without a club.

Danilo

Danilo was a regular in his two seasons at Real Madrid and went on to win all the domestic trophies on offer at Manchester City too.

He went on to become captain of Juventus before returning to his native Brazil and signing for Flamengo in 2025.

While Danilo may not have enjoyed too much longevity at the Bernabeu, he is still a very good footballer and was a canny signing by Benitez.

Marco Asensio

An agreement had been reached with Mallorca for Asensio before Benitez arrived in the Spanish capital – and there was much excitement surrounding it.

After spending a season on loan at Espanyol, Asensio became a stalwart at Madrid, making almost 300 appearances before moving to Paris to sit on PSG’s bench.

To be fair, he impressed last season on loan at Aston Villa, but a player of Asensio’s talent is too good to waste his career away. Somebody sign him and play him immediately.

Jesus Vallejo

The central defender was signed by Madrid as an 18-year-old after impressing at Real Zaragoza.

A hot prospect to be moulded into a future star for the Merengues. Five loan spells later, the Spaniard has just been released by Madrid after a total of 22 appearances.

He’s still only 28; we’d be very surprised if he didn’t have a new club before the start of the 2025-26 season.

