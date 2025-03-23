Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle stars are among the 10 players who made just one appearance alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

For context, Ronaldo played the most games alongside Karim Benzema (342) and Sergio Ramos (339) during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, but what about those who only briefly played alongside him?

We’ve taken a closer look at Ronaldo’s Real Madrid career and have found the 10 players who he only played once with and where they all are today.

Luca Zidane

The French goalkeeper just broke through at the right time as he made his senior debut for Real Madrid in Ronaldo’s final-ever La Liga appearance.

His father, Zinedine Zidane, gave the goalkeeper his first taste of action on the final day of the 2017-18 season against Villarreal.

The game ended as a 2-2 draw and Luca only went on to make one more appearance for the club before he was released in 2020.

Now aged 26, the goalkeeper currently plays for Granada in the Spanish second division.

Fabinho

The Brazilian midfielder played just 14 minutes alongside Ronaldo during a 6-2 hammering of Malaga back in 2013.

While Fabinho’s career never took off at Real Madrid, he did go on to enjoy successful spells with Monaco and Liverpool.

Like Ronaldo, Fabinho also plays in Saudi Arabia these days and he plays for the current table-toppers Al-Ittihad.

Jesus Fernandez

Fernandez came on as a late substitute during Real Madrid’s final league match of 2010-11 against UD Almeria.

CR7 scored a brace that day as Jose Mourinho’s side ran riot against the La Liga minnows, claiming an emphatic 8-1 victory.

Fernandez spent the majority of his career playing in Spain as a backup goalkeeper, but now aged 36, he’s the current first-choice for FC Politehnica Iasi who compete in the Romanian top division.

Juan Carlos

The left-back played nine minutes alongside Ronaldo during Real Madrid’s 6-1 victory over Deportivo de La Coruna in October 2010.

That was the only game he ever played for Madrid before he eventually left the club the following summer.

Since then, Carlos has played for several Spanish clubs, but he enjoyed his most successful spell with Panathinaikos between 2020 and 2024.

Now aged 34, he currently plays for Aris Saloniki in the Greek Super League.

David Mateos

Mateos briefly got the chance to play alongside Ronaldo during a Champions League clash with Ajax back in 2010.

The centre-half made over 120 appearances for Real Madrid B but was never able to establish himself within the senior squad.

Throughout his career, Mateos has rarely stuck around in one place for long and now aged 37 is currently playing for Jiangxi Dingnan United in the Chinese second division.

Tomas Mejias

If you’re a fan of the Championship, there’s a chance you can remember Mejias from his two spells with Middlesbrough.

The goalkeeper came up through the Real Madrid academy and made one senior appearance for the club when Ronaldo also happened to be playing.

Mejias has spent most of his career being a backup goalkeeper and has been without a club since he left FC Cartagena last year.

Juanfran Moreno

Moreno got the chance to play six minutes alongside Ronaldo during a La Liga clash against Osasuna back in May 2010.

The full-back did go on to make one more appearance for the club before leaving, although he didn’t play alongside Ronaldo in that specific game.

He spent the majority of his career playing in Spain and hung up his boots in 2023 following a short spell with Real Oviedo.

Joselu

During Joselu’s initial spell at Real Madrid, he made one appearance alongside Ronaldo and CR7 even set him up to score against Almeria.

Then after enjoying a journeyman career around Europe, he ended up returning to Real Madrid in 2023 and played a crucial role in Carlo Ancelotti’s side winning La Liga and the Champions League.

Following his emphatic return to Madrid, Joselu joined Qatari side Al-Gharafa last summer. In 2024-25, he’s scored 12 goals in 26 appearances for the Qatari side.

Pedro Mosquera

Mosquera made his solitary appearance for Real Madrid in March 2010, coming on as a late substitute for Xabi Alonso.

He ended up leaving Real Madrid that summer and spent his peak years playing for the likes of Getafe, Elche and Deportivo de La Coruna.

Now aged 36, he currently plays for Rayo Majadahonda in the Spanish fourth division.

Marcos Alonso

Alonso came on as a 90th-minute substitute against Racing Santander in April 2010 and played a couple of minutes alongside CR7.

While his career with Real Madrid never quite took off, Alonso did enjoy successful spells with the likes of Bolton, Fiorentina and Chelsea.

He also briefly crossed the El Clasico barrier and played for Barcelona before he joined Celta Vigo last summer.