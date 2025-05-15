Several of Real Madrid‘s biggest stars from previous generations have been subject to boos and jeers from their own fans.

Most players dream of playing for Real Madrid at some point in their career, although those who do play at the Santiago Bernabeu don’t always have it easy.

Here are 10 Real Madrid stars who have been booed by their own fans throughout the years.

Kylian Mbappe

The French superstar has been Madrid’s most prolific player this season, but it hasn’t all been smooth sailing since his move from PSG.

Mbappe was shown a straight red card last month following a horror challenge on Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco.

He was subsequently handed a one-match ban and was suspended for Madrid’s home game against Athletic Bilbao.

While serving his suspension, Mbappe watched on from the stands and was whistled at by Real Madrid fans when the camera panned to him on the big screen.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Even players like Ronaldo aren’t safe from criticism.

The Portuguese forward was booed on a few occasions during his Real Madrid career, perhaps most memorably back in 2017.

During Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich, CR7 was booed by his fans following a couple of wayward shots in the first half.

He then instantly silenced his critics by scoring a hat-trick and flipping the tie on its head in extra time.

“I’m not asking them to name streets after me, the only thing I ask is that they don’t boo me here,” Ronaldo said after the game.

“I want them to stop booing me because I always give my best and even when I don’t score I try to help Real Madrid.”

Gareth Bale

Bale is perhaps the most piled-on player by Real Madrid fans in modern history.

Despite scoring countless clutch goals for the Spanish giants, their fans never fully took to the Welshman during his nine years at the club.

Things got particularly toxic towards the end of his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, especially after Wales qualified for Euro 2020 and Bale celebrated with a flag that read: ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid… In that order’.

“I’ve had 80,000 people in a stadium whistle at me because I haven’t played well,” Bale told The Erik Anders Lang Show.

“I’ve had it a few times. It’s not nice and it doesn’t do your confidence any good either. This is the biggest question and I just don’t get it.

“You would expect that if you’re not having a good time on the pitch, your fans would get behind you and try to help you do better because it’ll make them happy.

“But it seems that they do the opposite.”

Karim Benzema

It’s no secret that Benzema was having a tough time in front of goal during 2017–18 as he only scored five goals in 32 La Liga appearances.

Real Madrid fans became increasingly frustrated with the forward around this time and they didn’t hold back from criticising him.

“It’s not good to see him getting whistled when he gets back,” Zinedine Zidane told reporters at the time.

“What we need from the fans is that they’re with us. Of course, they’re within their rights, they’ve paid so can have opinions, but I want fans to be with us for 90 minutes.”

Zinedine Zidane

The Frenchman is in an exclusive club, having been jeered by Madrid fans as both a player and manager.

After arriving from Juventus in 2001 for a record fee, Zidane took some time to settle into life in Madrid and was whistled pretty early into his career.

Thankfully, he managed to turn things around from there and is rightfully considered a Real Madrid legend these days.

He’s also done a hell of a lot for them as a manager, having won three Champions League trophies from the dug-out.

However, he was subjected to boos from the crowd after losing 3-0 to Barcelona in 2017.

Alfredo Di Stefano

Even legends like Di Stefano weren’t immune to being jeered.

Back in 1962, the forward appeared in a Christmas ad which was advertising ladies’ stockings.

Real Madrid took issue with that at the time, but Di Stefano quickly silenced his critics by scoring 22 goals that season.

Iker Casillas

Casillas is undoubtedly the best goalkeeper in Real Madrid’s history, but he was subjected to some jeers towards the end of his stint with the club.

Towards the end of Jose Mourinho’s stint at the club, Casillas was accused of being a mole and leaking information to the press, an allegation that he still denies to this day.

Regardless of his denial, Real Madrid fans still took issue with the Spanish shot-stopper at the time.

“The whistling towards Casillas started and it became bigger and bigger, to a point where it was ridiculous,” Guillem Balague told Sky Sports.

“It was just political, nothing else, but it is also the fact that if you empower a minority they will continue because they enjoy the trip of being powerful, because when they make noise it gets pointed out by the media, so they continue to do it.”

Sergio Ramos

After making a poor start to the 2018-19 season, Madrid fans took out their frustrations on Ramos who was their captain at the time.

“I honestly did not notice that, but those of us who are here the longest must take on this role,” Ramos told reporters after being booed.

“As captain, I am proud that they fill my rucksack with stones and to have to pull from the front.

“My pride is what has got me where I am today, and beating all the records I have beaten. We understand how the fans feel.”

Vinicius Jr

The Brazilian winger is used to being booed by opposition fans, but his own supporters turned on him earlier this year.

After squandering a penalty against Valencia last month, frustrations seemed to boil over amongst the Madrid fanbase.

Nothing seemed to be going his way against Valencia and home fans started to whistle him after a series of unsuccessful dribbles.

Roberto Carlos

The Brazilian full-back wasn’t often subject to boos, but when he was, it seemed to motivate him even more.

“They whistled at me very rarely, but when they did, I sprinted and asked for the ball,” Carlos told reporters.