Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player in Real Madrid history and the Spanish giants would’ve had an amazing XI if they’d taken his advice in 2018.

Of course, CR7 ultimately ended up leaving the club in 2018 as he felt that he was shown a lack of support by club president Florentino Perez.

According to reports at the time, Ronaldo wanted Real Madrid to sign a specific handful of players and had the club taken his advice, this is how they would’ve lined up in 2018-19.

GK: David De Gea

Real Madrid ultimately ended up signing Thibaut Courtois, but Ronaldo was pushing for the arrival of De Gea instead.

While there’s no denying that the Spaniard dropped off towards the end of his spell with Manchester United, in 2018, he was still considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Indeed, had it not been for a dodgy fax machine in 2015, he probably would’ve already been playing for the club.

RB: Dani Carvajal

Ronaldo played 165 games alongside Carvajal at Real Madrid, with the full-back providing 13 assists for Ronaldo during that time.

With him not pushing to sign a new right-back at the time, it suggests that Ronaldo was happy with Carvajal in that role.

CB: Marquinhos

However, CR7 was desperate for Real Madrid to make wholesale changes in defence after the club had struggled to consistently keep clean sheets during 2017-18.

On numerous occasions, it was reported that Ronaldo wanted the club to sign Marquinhos, but they never managed to prize him away from PSG.

CB: David Alaba

Three years before Alaba actually joined Real Madrid, Ronaldo was reported to have requested his signing.

The former Bayern Munich star was one of the best defenders on the planet during his prime, capable of playing at centre-half or left-back.

Real Madrid fans did eventually see him join the club in 2021 on a free transfer, but he’s spent the last few seasons on the treatment table.

LB: Marcelo

Given that Ronaldo wanted Marcelo to join him at Juventus, it stands to reason that he would’ve wanted the Brazilian to stay, had he not left the club in 2018.

These two had unbelievable chemistry on the left-hand side together, with the pair combining for 33 goals together during their time at Madrid.

CDM: Casemiro

Ronaldo and Casemiro have always seemed to get along with one another.

The pair were reunited at Manchester United in 2022 and CR7 has since tried to persuade the Brazilian to join him at Al-Nassr, according to reports.

Back in 2018, he was probably the best defensive midfielder in the world too.

CM: Toni Kroos

Kroos was the glue that held Real Madrid together and it’s no wonder that their midfield has looked increasingly dysfunctional since he retired in 2024.

Back in 2018, he was one of the first names on the teamsheet and rightly so.

CM: Luka Modric

While Ronaldo wanted Real Madrid to make wholesale changes in 2018, he was more than happy to keep the midfield intact.

He seemingly never suggested a midfielder that the club should sign, suggesting that he was happy with Madrid’s midfield options at the time. He’s still thriving now.

RW: Gareth Bale

Having scored a brace off the bench in the 2018 Champions League final, Bale would’ve almost certainly been in Ronaldo’s plans for the future.

The Welshman still played regularly throughout 2018-19, but started to fall out of favour during the following season.

Bale was immense for Madrid, even towards the end.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

By this time, Ronaldo had started to take up more central roles alongside Karim Benzema, rather than being an out-and-out winger.

Had CR7 not fallen out with Perez, there’s a reasonable chance that he could’ve been Madrid’s starting striker in 2018-19 and Benzema moved on instead.

After all, in 2017-18, the Frenchman was coming off the back of his worst-ever scoring season for Madrid, having only scored five league goals in 32 appearances.

LW: Neymar

During 2018, Real Madrid were being heavily linked with Neymar, who was said to be growing frustrated with PSG at the time.

When asked if the Brazilian could play alongside Ronaldo at Madrid, Marcelo said: “Why can’t Neymar come and Cristiano stay?

“The dressing-room all wants Cristiano to stay. And Real Madrid’s doors are always open for Neymar.

“Madrid must always look for the best players. One day Neymar will play for Real Madrid.”

Unfortunately, the move never materialised and Neymar instead spent the next five years playing for PSG.

Even if just for one season, we’d have loved to see him play alongside Ronaldo. Even if Neymar chose Barcelona over Madrid back in the day.

