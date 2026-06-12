Jose Mourinho. Stealing a signing from Barcelona’s grasp. Real Madrid are so back… aren’t they?

It hasn’t taken long for Madrid to start making waves again after the re-election of Florentino Perez as president. Getting Mourinho back as manager – and all the headlines it will bring – was just the start.

Just as it looked like Bernardo Silva was Barcelona-bound after his Manchester City exit, Madrid have swooped in and agreed to sign him themselves.

But where will the classy Portuguese playmaker fit into their team and how will they line up with him?

In a 4-2-3-1 shape, here’s what we expect.

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Mourinho relied on Courtois before in his second spell at Chelsea, even phasing out Petr Cech in the process.

He’s not going to overthink this one. Courtois is still one of the best keepers in the world and will be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

RB: Denzel Dumfries

Here’s where it gets more debatable. Trent Alexander-Arnold could well be looking over his shoulders after Madrid lined up the signing of Dumfries from Inter.

Sure, Dumfries is 30 now, but he might just offer more robustness at right-back than the former Liverpool man.

There should be a degree of rotation but Madrid wouldn’t be paying €20m for a 30-year-old without planning to play him often.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

There’s also going to be a new centre-back in town for Madrid and reports in Spain have insisted their signing of Konate came with Mourinho’s full backing.

His four years at Liverpool were mixed, but at 27 he should be entering his career peak.

Like with Dumfries, he might not be a nailed-on starter, but should play more often than not.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

Until Eder Militao comes back from injury, the other centre-back spot will be battled for by Rudiger and Dean Huijsen.

Mourinho is a big admirer of Huijsen; he signed him on loan for Roma as an 18-year-old before many people knew who he was.

But if Rudiger signs a new contract to stay in Madrid for another season, you can imagine Mourinho depending on his experience.

LB: Alvaro Carreras

There have been reports that Mourinho would like to reunite with another of his former Roma youngsters, Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori.

But Arsenal aren’t going to be easy to negotiate with and so he’d best start planning with Carreras for now.

The Spaniard started 23 La Liga games in his debut season with Madrid and will be hoping to fend off any competition for his place.

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni

Will it be Tchouameni or Federico Valverde to start in Madrid’s midfield? There’s only one way to find out…

OK, maybe don’t fight again. But they will presumably have to battle for their place and it could go either way.

Marca reckoned a couple of weeks ago that Tchouameni might just about have the edge, but it will be a close call.

CM: Bernardo Silva

As for a central midfield partner, it’s become a big issue for Madrid that they haven’t been able to find a ball progressor like Luka Modric or Toni Kroos since they left.

That search may continue, but it’s why we can see Silva operating in a deeper role to keep things ticking over – especially at this stage of the 31-year-old’s career.

One of the most intelligent players to play for Pep Guardiola and that’s saying something. His instructions from Mourinho will vary, but Silva is surely smart enough to take them on board.

AM: Jude Bellingham

And if Silva is deployed in a midfield pairing, that means Bellingham will be able to continue in the number 10 role.

There’s a feeling he needs to up his game and get back to the levels he showed in his debut season with Madrid, but time is on his side.

Turning 23 later this month, Bellingham may have to fend off competition from Silva if Mourinho sees his compatriot as more of an attacking player, but will be hoping for a new lease of life in the new regime.

RW: Arda Guler

With Rodrygo currently injured, the right-wing spot in the Madrid team is up for grabs.

There were plenty who thought Michael Olise was the €150m player Perez was promising to bid for, until it turned out to be centre-forward Julian Alvarez instead. There’s a good chance neither of them end up at the Bernabeu.

Thus, from what Madrid already have, it should be either Guler or Brahim Diaz on the right-hand side – or maybe even Silva himself on the odd occasion.

Take your pick, but we reckon it’s time for the 21-year-old Guler to take the next step in establishing himself in this team.

LW: Vinicius Junior

Mourinho may well have some apologising to do with Vinicius after the accusations against his Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni in their Champions League meeting earlier this year, but presuming they clear the air, the Brazilian will be expected to remain a key player.

His contract saga is dragging on in the background, so his future isn’t completely certain. But as long as he stays at the club, he’ll be one of Madrid’s main attacking threats.

CF: Kylian Mbappe

And unless Alvarez somehow does make a cross-city move from Atletico, of course it’s going to be Mbappe up front.

He needs trophies now. Two very good years of goalscoring, but Mbappe is at Madrid for the major honours and he’s not been getting them yet.

He’ll be hoping Mourinho is the man to fix that.

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