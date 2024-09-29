The 5 Real Madrid youngsters with an 80+ potential in EA FC 25: Endrick, Guler…

Real Madrid are blessed with several exciting youngsters in their squad – but which of them should you be keeping an eye on in EA FC 25?

Carlo Ancelotti has arguably the strongest squad of players in world football and they are complimented by some young players with immense potential.

Using FUTWIZ, we’ve picked out the five Madrid youngsters with eye-catching potential in this year’s game.

Jude Bellingham

Following an outstanding debut season with Real Madrid, Bellingham has been bumped up from an 86 to a 90 in FC25.

The Champions League winner and European Championship runner-up has a potential rating of 94 in the game, meaning he’s got the ability to become even better.

Even so, Bellingham is already the cover star of FC25 and has made it already. Crikey.

Eduardo Camavinga

Madrid are lucky enough to have several of the brightest prospects in the world within their ranks and Camavinga looks like he has one hell of a future ahead of him.

The versatile Frenchman comes with a rating of 83, which could develop into a 90 with the right exposure and coaching.

For any aspiring Career Mode players, Camavinga is under contract with Real Madrid until 2029 and you might need to break the bank to secure his signature.

Arda Guler

Guler didn’t feature much for Real Madrid in 2023-24, but shone at the European Championship with Turkey and has already played eight times for Ancelotti’s side this year.

The creative midfielder has the potential to develop into a 90-rated player on this edition of EA FC and you’d be wise to nurture the 19-year-old’s talent.

Endrick

Endrick has already garnered plenty of hype during his time with Palmeiras and since making the lucrative switch to Real Madrid, he’s been propelled into superstardom.

The 18-year-old is already off the mark with a couple of goals for Madrid and has a potential 91 rating on EA FC. If he reached that, he’d become the best striker in the world.

Fran Gonzalez

After four stars even your football-averse nan might have heard of, Gonzalez is certainly the least well-known of this quintet.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper is currently with the club’s B team, but has a potential rating of 82 which makes him a solid back-up option in La Liga or a perfect asset to cash in on.