Toni Kroos names his four favourite Real Madrid teammates: No Benzema or Marcelo…

Toni Kroos has named his four favourite teammates from his time at Real Madrid and the German maestro has snubbed some big names in the process.

In total, Kroos spent 10 years playing at Real Madrid and he racked up 465 appearances in that time and won a total of 22 trophies in the process.

During a recent interview, as transcribed by Madrid Universal, Kroos took the opportunity to name his favourite teammates from his time in Spain.

Luka Modric

Modric and Kroos formed one of the best midfield partnerships that the world has ever seen and it’s no surprise that the Croatian star managed to make this list.

Both players complimented one another and during their peak, you’d struggle to find a better midfield duo in world football.

“It truly has been an honour to share the Real Madrid midfield with you,” Modric said on social media upon Kroos retiring.

“You have qualities that make you a unique and special footballer, and there will never be another Toni Kroos.

“Unforgettable European nights, titles, the magic of the Bernabeu… We will never forget this golden era at the club of our lives. You have achieved everything but you still have one left. Together for 15. I’ll miss you, friend.”

Sergio Ramos

Kroos played alongside Ramos for seven years and the former Real Madrid captain clearly had a good relationship with him during that time.

Only three players in the history of Real Madrid have made more appearances for the club than Ramos and it’s understandable that Kroos has recognised his former skipper.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Without Ronaldo’s goals, Kroos’ trophy cabinet certainly wouldn’t be as stacked as it is today.

Given how long both players spent in Madrid, it does seem a bit mental that they only played alongside each other for four years until Ronaldo eventually left in 2018.

When discussing CR7 back in 2018, Kroos was quick to recognise the Portuguese forward as the best player that he’s ever played alongside.

“From my playing days, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo,” Kroos said.

“Of course, I’m biased because he made a decisive contribution to us winning a lot of titles. It was exciting and impressive to play alongside Ronaldo.

“We were not only teammates but also neighbours in the dressing room and neighbours in private. He lived right next to me.

“Seeing what a perfectionist he is was impressive.”

Casemiro

During the interview, Kroos named Ronaldo, Ramos and Mordic as his three favourite teammates, but he also gave a special mention to Casemiro.

“The fourth is Casemiro, he helped me a lot as well,” Kroos said during the interview.

Given the years they spent playing alongside one another, it only seems right that Casemiro gets a mention as one of his favourite teammates.

While the likes of Kroos and Modric were running the game, the Brazilian was doing all the dirty work that sometimes gets overlooked.

A five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Casemiro will always be fondly remembered at the club.