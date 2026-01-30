Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been linked with the Real Madrid job and is one of the candidates who could take over next season.

When recently quizzed on the links to Madrid, Emery kept his cards close to his chest and said: “I have nothing to say about it.”

Using Emery’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, here’s how he could line up at Real Madrid next season, if he does take the job.

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Still considered as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, this one seems like a no-brainer.

The Belgian recently extended his deal with the club, keeping him in Spain until at least the summer of 2027.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent’s endured a rough debut season in Spain and has been hampered by injuries since arriving at the Bernabeu.

While some already think his career in Madrid could be over, we think that a manager like Emery could get the 27-year-old back to his best.

Indeed, Emery has done wonders while working with Matty Cash and we think he could do similar with the Madrid star.

CB: Eder Militao

The Brazilian has struggled with injuries in recent years, but when fully fit, is one of the best defenders in the world.

Militao is currently sidelined for the foreseeable future, but will be back in contention for the starting XI next season, ahead of Emery’s potential arrival.

CB: Dean Huijsen

Prior to moving to Real Madrid, Aston Villa were among the clubs linked with Huijsen.

It stands to reason that he’d be a big part of his plans going forward at Madrid, considering he wanted Aston Villa to sign the Spaniard last summer.

He’s not the first Premier League player signed by Madrid.

LB: Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid signed Carreras from Benfica with the intention of the 22-year-old being their starting left-back for the foreseeable future.

Unless Madrid dip into the transfer market, he’s likely to retain his starting spot for next season.

We also think that he’d be of good use to a manager like Emery, given how he likes to utlise his full-backs and get them bombing up the pitch.

CM: Federico Valverde

The Uruguayan is capable of playing in virtually any position, but is one of the best midfielders in world football.

“I wasn’t born to play full-back, I didn’t grow up learning to play full-back, and when I played there I felt proud of having done well,” the 27-year-old told reporters when discussing his role in the side.

“I’ve always made it clear to the coach that I’m available for whatever he needs.”

Under Emery, we think that the Uruguayan international would be used in a central role at the base of midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga.

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are at their best when Tchouameni is playing well.

The Frenchman is key for breaking up play and ensuring that the back four is protected, especially when the full-backs are in advanced positions.

RM: Arda Guler

Emery likes his wingers to cut-inside, so it stands to reason that he’d want a left-footed player playing on the right-hand side.

At Aston Villa, he’s often utilised John McGinn in this role for that very reason.

The Turkish creative midfielder has enjoyed his most productive season to date in 2025-26, having produced an impressive 15 goal contributions across all competitions.

We think that Emery would get good use out of him in this role.

CAM: Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is at his best playing further up the pitch and Emery would likely use the 22-year-old in his natural number 10 position.

Given the way he’s managed to improve Morgan Rogers at Aston Villa, we’d fancy Emery to have a similar impact on Bellingham

LM: Vinicius Junior

The speculation around Vinicius’ long-term future is rife, but you’d be foolish to write him off at Real Madrid as one of the big winners of Xabi Alonso’s sacking.

While the Brazilian has endured a rough patch of late, he’s undoubtedly one of the best players in the world when on form.

Under a manager like Emery, we’d fancy the 25-year-old to rediscover his spark.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

Having already worked with Mbappe at PSG, Emery knows what it’s like to work with the Frenchman.

“Unai Emery taught me to be more decisive, to have this desire to to score goals,” Mbappe told reporters in 2018.

“Defensively, I still have shortcomings, but he really made me improve. He’s a great coach: seven trophies in two years [with PSG] is not nothing.”

