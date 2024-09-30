Vini Jr’s outrageously cheeky nutmeg has sent Conor Gallagher back to Cobham

Conor Gallagher has made a brilliant start to life in Spain, endearing himself to Atletico Madrid fans immediately with his bullish displays.

After being ushered out of the door at his boyhood club in the name of Profit and Sustainability Regulations, the 24-year-old took the more interesting path by heading abroad.

He’s split opinion for a long time in England with many unsure of what he’s best at and unable to look past his pretty boy image with his perfect hair and neat displays – almost too neat at times.

That’s quickly changed since moving abroad, though. He’s gone from beach bum to brute almost instantly under Diego Simeone.

After an impressive debut from the bench against Girona, he became the first male English player to score a league goal for Los Rojiblancos when he fired one home against Valencia; the cherry on the cake of a mightily impressive start.

However, no amount of loosening up the ponytail and leaning into Simeone’s villainous ways could prepare Gallagher for his first Madrid derby experience.

Gallagher is no slouch. He’s played in big games and locked down big players for club and country. He’s even played against Real Madrid before, losing twice with Chelsea as Los Blancos muscled them out of the Champions League in 2023.

But the Madrid derby is a different beast.

The Metropolitano turned into a cauldron as tensions boiled over and two outrageously talented sides took to the field, Atleti combining class with combat to keep their star-studded city rivals quiet.

Los Blancos eventually found a way ahead after an hour through Eder Militao, but Angel Correa’s late equaliser – initially chalked off for offside – was eventually given as a goal and ensured the points were shared in a game which was slowed down by fan trouble in the home end.

What wasn’t slowed down, though, was Vinicius Junior welcoming Gallagher to hell and bringing him down a peg or two with an extremely nasty nutmeg.

Full of confidence and doing what he could to keep the attacker at bay, the 24-year-old was mincemeat for the Brazilian forward who chewed him up and spat him out in a matter of seconds with a thing of pure, brain-melting beauty.

Charging at Vinicius like a man possessed, Gallagher was taken down a peg or two instantly – although it probably felt like slow-motion to him as the ground swallowed him up.

Ouch. Welcome to Madrid, Conor. You’re up against the head of the table, now.

In a flash, the helpless midfielder was sent spiralling back towards Cobham with a whiplash claim at the ready. That’s life playing in the same league as Vinicius Junior.

While it was over in a second, it must’ve felt like an age for Gallagher as he was suckered in and sent tripping over his own feet, wondering where on earth the Brazilian had gone.

Between that, the crowd trouble, the late equaliser and Marcos Llorente’s injury-time red card, we can confidently say that it’s about par for the course in his maiden Madrid derby.

Given the start to life he’s made in the red and white shirt, though, and his overall performance, there’s no reason why Gallagher cannot continue on his upward trajectory, build on his budding cult hero status and seek vengeance in the return fixture when he’s had more time to master El Cholo’s dark arts.

Quality and chaos all tangled into one. The beautiful game.

By Mitch Wilks