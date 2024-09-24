Give Vini Jr the Ballon d’Or immediately – this Cruyff turn just retired two opponents

Rumours are abounding that Vinicius Junior has won the 2024 Ballon d’Or award – and has been met with spluttering rage from sections of the internet.

You may say that ‘spluttering rage’ is the default setting of the worldwide web and any footballer crowned best in the world would be met with criticism about a misplaced pass in an inconsequential league game. And you’d be right.

Vinicius has been unflatteringly compared to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. The first two are understandable and it’s likely we’ll never see such domination of the world game by two players again in our lifetimes.

But it’s the disparaging comparison with Ronaldinho that will sting the most. For a generation, the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner is a byword for escapist football of flicks, tricks and jaw-dropping pieces of skill.

In return, many have described Vinicius as a stat-padder who never shows up for Brazil. His immense record in crunch matches for Real Madrid is conveniently overlooked.

Perhaps the 24-year-old has been listening if one moment of mischievous magic against Alaves on Tuesday night is any indication.

Collecting the ball on the left touchline, Vinicius teased Uruguayan defender Santiago Mourino with his fleet of foot before leading him around on a leash.

As Mourino visibly huffed and puffed with the physical effort of containing the Madrid star, Vinicius turned the tables with an outrageous Cruyff turn which had the Bernabeu crowd clapping like appreciative seals.

In a moment of pity, the Brazilian allowed Mourino a second to catch his breath and allow his retirement from the sport to sink in before accelerating past him in Road Runner fashion.

With critics of the increasingly robotic nature of elite-level football growing by the month, Vinicus’ dirty dragback took us back to a less rigid era when talented players could express their creativity without fear of a b*llocking from xG-obsessed coaches

READ NEXT: 5 players we can’t believe have scored more international goals than Vinicius Junior

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Brazilian to play for Real Madrid since 1990?

“It’s very complicated to win it because of the whole process behind it,” Vinicius said in June 2024 about his prospects of winning the Ballon d’Or

“But I believe in what everyone I’m with every day tells me. They tell me I’m the best and I end up believing it.”

His first few managers at Madrid did not make full use of his potential in the same way as Carlo Ancelotti has been able to.

He made his debut under Julen Lopetegui but spent the first few months of his Bernabeu career playing for their reserve team, attracting the displeasure of Florentino Perez.

Lopetegui’s replacement Santiago Solari trusted him after being promoted from managing that team, but his sacking and the return of Zinedine Zidane saw Vinicius Jr sidelined again.

But the arrival of Ancelotti in 2021 changed everything. In an early player-manager meeting, the Italian told Vinicius that he had confidence in his ability and that the young winger would be key to his project.

The player has responded with confidence, consistency and class. The 2023-24 season saw Vinicius plunder 24 goals, the highest total of his career, despite playing 17 fewer games than the year before after suffering two muscular injuries.

Aside from the abhorrent racism, previous criticism of the player has aged badly. In a March 2022 Clasico, Barcelona defender Eric Garcia was caught on camera taunting him, saying “You, next year the Ballon d’Or”.

It now appears likely that the 24-year-old will win the award in 2024. Goals, assists and trophies have strengthened his cause, but moments of fantasy like his heart-stopping skill against Alaves have elevated him above the competition.

By Michael Lee