Former Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool stars are among the key figures who’ve spoken up for Vinicius Jr in the aftermath of Real Madrid‘s tie with Benfica.

Vinicius scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid claimed a 1-0 victory in the first-leg.

However, the aftermath has been dominated by an incident which took place in the second half, following Real Madrid’s opening goal.

Shortly after scoring, Vinicius reported an alleged racist abuse by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

After the game, the Brazilian took to social media and wrote: “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are.

“But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team’s life.”

In the aftermath of the incident, here are 10 key figures who’ve spoken up for Vinicius.

Kylian Mbappe

In the immediate aftermath, Mbappe was one of the first Real Madrid stars to come to Vinicius’ defence.

“What I saw is very clear: number 25 said five times to Vini that you are a monkey,” Mbappe told reporters after the game.

“Everyone can have their opinion, but this kind of behaviour is unacceptable. It’s wonderful to play in the Champions League, but showing this image is terrible for world football.

“I called him racist because I think he is. He tried to hide behind his shirt, but his face doesn’t lie. This type of person is not a professional colleague.

“A young player cannot have the freedom to say things like this on a football field. It’s a big problem, and we’ll see what happens.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent is another of Vinicius’ teammates who came to his defence after the game.

“I don’t know if he [Vinicius Junior] took persuading or not [to come back on to the pitch]. I think he wanted to carry on. He has got a strong mentality,” the full-back told Amazon Prime.

“He has been subject to this a few times throughout his career and he handled it excellently.

“A hostile environment, passionate and clearly upset with the way, maybe the way Vini celebrated. I am not sure what set them off like that. The hostile environment, we are used to it as a team and players.”

Alvaro Arbeloa

“I think we need to fight against racism,” the Real Madrid boss said after the game.

“It is the most important thing now in football. We support Vini now, of course, and now you have to ask them.

“Of course we have to fight against this type of attitude and to focus on football, but first we have to fight against things like that. We have to fight, especially the footballers. If we don’t respect each other it is difficult.”

Thierry Henry

Henry sympathised with the Real Madrid star and gave him his full support while on punditry duty for CBS.

“That happened to me. So at times you feel lonely because it’s going to be your word against his word,” Henry said.

“And so, because we don’t know what was said, because [Prestianni] was very courageous and put his shirt over his mouth to make sure we were not going to see what he said, so clearly, already, you look suspicious. Because you don’t want people to see or read what you said.

“Then you have the reaction of Vinicius telling me that something was not right … Vinicius can tell us his side, and Prestianni, I’m sure, will not tell us what was actually said.

“I saw him when Kylian Mbappe confronted him, and he said to Kylian, ‘I didn’t say anything.’ But he must’ve said something.

“What I go back to is that sometimes it’s lonely, you feel like you don’t know what to do anymore, because I’ve been in that situation, Vinicius has been in that situation. So many players have been in that situation.”

Wayne Rooney

While some have criticised Vinicius for his celebration, Rooney quickly shot down that argument while on punditry duty for Amazon Prime.

“Why can’t Vini Jr. celebrate like this?” Rooney asked. “We have seen these celebrations so many times before.”

I think it is so sad in this day and age that we are still having to deal with this and it is an ongoing thing.

“Football is a game which bring so much joy, love and passion around the world and we still get highlights like this. Players, allegedly we have to say because we don’t know if he has said it or not – that process will take place, but we’re still getting this now in football – and it is so sad.”

Clarence Seedorf

Jose Mourinho’s post-match comments have been heavily scrutinised and Seedorf was quick to shoot down the Benfica boss.

“I think he’s [Jose Mourinho] is still emotional,” Seedorf said.

“I think he made a big mistake today to justify racial abuse and I’m not saying that was the case today but he mentioned something more than today.

“He said wherever he goes these things happen, so he’s saying it’s OK when Vinicius provokes you, that is it OK to be racist and I think that is very wrong.

“We should never, ever justify racial abuse. And Vinicius has had enough of that unjustified behaviour from people. And I know Mourinho by heart would agree with me but he expressed himself a bit unfortunately, I believe.

“Because we should not be telling the people at home that someone makes a dance or something, then it’s OK to be racist.”

Jamie Carragher

Like Seedorf, Carragher was quick to dismiss Mourinho’s post-match comments.

“Anyone can celebrate how they like, and obviously you shouldn’t ever be racially abused, no matter what,” Carragher said.

“But it feels a bit rich coming from Mourinho, not so much the racial angle and the more serious stuff.

“This is a guy who celebrates and antagonises the opposition more than any other coach has ever done in the past.

“Remember him running down the touchline at Old Trafford? I remember him telling all the Liverpool supporters to shut up after a late Chelsea goal.

“He cups his ear to opposition supporters, so it’s a bit rich coming from him to have a pop at Vinicius Junior for his celebration after a huge goal in the Champions League. He’s more than entitled to celebrate how he likes.”

Theo Walcott

“It’s something that cannot be done in months and months, it needs to be dealt with immediately,” Walcott said on Amazon Prime.

“Players should just walk off, but then they can’t because they’re expected to be in a space and perform. Until something like that dramatically happens, sadly it’s going to be the same.”

Alan Shearer

“It’s such a shame, isn’t it?” Shearer said while on commentary.

“We should be talking about an excellent piece of skill and how he produced a piece of magic which this game needed.”

Micah Richards

“He’s a coward,” is how Richards described Prestianni after the game.

