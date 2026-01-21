Over the last 10 years, Vinicius Junior is the only player to have scored 25+ goals and produced 25+ assists in the Champions League and he’s now chasing down one of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s records.

However, despite being one of the best players in the world, it’s safe to say that the past two years haven’t been an easy ride for the 25-year-old.

Back in 2023-24, the Brazilian winger was at the top of his game with the world seemingly at his fingertips.

He’d just won La Liga, scored the winning goal in the Champions League final and statistically had his best season to date.

On that basis, he was the Ballon d’Or favourite in most people’s eyes, but was ultimately beaten to the prize by Manchester City’s Rodri.

After losing out, the Brazilian took to social media and said: “I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready.”

The only problem? Vinicius has struggled to recapture those same levels that he showcased in 2023-24 and in writing that message, made a rod for his own back.

While Vinicius can often be the pantomime villain to opposition fans, the Real Madrid supporters tend to have his back, but even that relationship has turned sour of late.

During Real Madrid’s recent La Liga clash with Levante, the Brazilian was consistently booed by his own fans, along with Jude Bellingham, who also received plenty of stick.

Real Madrid fans have a right to feel disgruntled about the season so far, having lost the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona and being dumped out of the Copa del Rey by lower league Albacete.

While plenty of players would’ve wilted under the pressure of being booed by their own supporters, Vinicius has taken it in his stride.

He produced a Man of the Match performance against Monaco, scoring one and providing two assists in Real Madrid’s 6-1 triumph.

His duo of assists now means that he ranks joint-seventh in the all-time UCL assists charts with Thomas Muller and Xavi, on 30 assists.

Ronaldo still holds the record for the most assists in the competition with 42, but given Vinicius is now only 12 away, he stands a great chance of breaking that record before he retires.

“The last few days have been tough because of the boos and everything that’s been said about me,” the Brazilian said after the game.

“I’m always in the spotlight, and I don’t want to be there for things off the pitch, I want to be there for what I do on it and for everything I’ve done for this club.

“But the demands are very high, and I have to deliver every day. I won’t always be at my best technically, but I try to give my all for this club that has given me so much.”

Following the triumph, Real Madrid sit second in the Champions League group phase and are in a strong position to automatically qualify for the knockout stage.

