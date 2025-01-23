Comparing how long it took Vini Jr to score 100 goals for Real Madrid with Cristiano Ronaldo

Vinicius Junior has joined an exclusive club of players that have scored 100 goals for Real Madrid – but how do his numbers stack up against their all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Brazilian forward made it a century of goals for Los Blancos with his brace in their authoritative 5-1 Champions League victory over Red Bull Salzburg.

He now moves level with Fernando Morientes and up to 23rd in the historic club’s all-time goalscorer charts.

He’s likely to surpass Madrid legends like Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Ronaldo Nazario in the coming weeks, but he’ll likely have to spend his entire career – and up his goalscoring rate – if he’s ever to catch Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema or Raul towards the top end.

“I’m happy to score goals in this shirt,” Vinicius told Movistar on Wednesday.

“I’m three goals away from Ronaldo, from being the Brazilian with most goals in this shirt. Let’s hope I can score more.”

Vinicius will surely catch his compatriot, but it’s difficult to imagine the Portuguese Ronaldo’s goalscoring record ever being surpassed. He scored 450 goals in just 438 appearances for the club.

In all truth, it’s probably a little unfair to compare Ronaldo’s race to his 100th goal for Real Madrid with Vinicius’s.

The Portuguese icon arrived at The Bernabeu for a world-record fee with a Ballon d’Or and Champions League under his belt, somewhere near the peak of his powers at the age of 24; comparable to Kylian Mbappe today.

Vinicius is more akin to Endrick. He was just 16 years old, still incredibly raw and inexperienced, when Madrid agreed a deal to sign him from Flamengo.

He’d only recently turned 18 when he made his debut in September 2018 and was initially bedded in slowly as a fringe player developing his craft.

Given that, it ought to be no surprise that Vinicius has taken almost three times as long, both in terms of years and games, to score his 100th goal when compared to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored his 100th goal in just his 105th appearance, two years and two months since his debut for the club. Vinicius, on the other hand, has taken 291 games and taken over six years to get there.

But Ronaldo took more penalties and notched considerably fewer assists – 53 – in the same period, which gives you a clue as to their different roles.

Vinicius Junior has been more of a provider, while during Ronaldo’s time the team was more focused on supplying him with chances to invariably finish.

Here’s how the numbers stack up against one another.

We’ve compared the milestones in terms of the timeframe and games played to reach a century of goals, while including penalty and assist stats to provide further context.

Vinicius Junior

Games: 291

Time: 6 years, 3 months, 24 days

Goals: 100

Penalties: 7

Assists: 84

Minutes per goal: 206

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 221

Minutes per goal or assist: 111

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 105

Time: 2 years, 2 months, 4 days

Goals: 100

Penalties: 17

Assists: 31

Minutes per goal: 89

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 107

Minutes per assist: 68