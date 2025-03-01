Comparing Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid record to Cristiano Ronaldo’s after 300 games

Vinicius Junior has reached the milestone of 300 games played for Real Madrid. But how does his record for the Spanish giants stack up against the great Cristiano Ronaldo at the same stage?

The two Real Madrid icons never played alongside one another. Los Blancos announced the signing of Vinicius from Flamengo for a world-record £38million fee for an Under-18 player back in 2017, but he didn’t arrive at The Bernabeu until the summer of 2018 – when Ronaldo left for Juventus.

Vinicius originally arrived as a rough diamond, and it’s taken time for him to become one of the best players in the world.

But he’s grown into one of the leading stars of Carlo Ancelotti’s all-conquering Madrid side. He was arguably their best player last season as they completed a historic La Liga and Champions League double, capping off his best campaign yet with a goal in the Champions League final victory over Borussia Dortmund.

After such an exceptional season, Vinicius was talked up as the frontrunner for last year’s Ballon d’Or – only to controversially finish runner-up to Rodri.

“In my opinion, Vinicius deserved to win the Golden Ball [Ballon d’Or award],” Ronaldo said.

“It was unfair in my opinion. I say here in front of everybody. They give it to Rodri, he deserved it too, but they should have given it to Vinícius because he won the Champions League and scored in the final.”

“If Cristiano says that I am the best player in the world, then I believe it,” Vinicius responded when he picked up his Best Player award at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai.

“For me, Its a pleasure and an honour to be here with Ronaldo and Neymar who are my biggest idols.”

Ronaldo first arrived at Real Madrid at a different stage in his career. He’d already reached somewhere near the peak of his powers at Manchester United, having picked up the Ballon d’Or for his starring role in the Red Devils’ 2008 Champions League triumph.

It’s worth remembering that Ronaldo was 24 when he arrived at Madrid in the summer of 2009, the same age Vinicius is now.

The Portugal international won a further four Ballon d’Or, and four Champions League, during his legendary nine-year stint in the Spanish capital – in which he became the La Liga giants’ all-time top goalscorer with 450 goals in just 438 appearances in all competitions.

There’s quite a discrepancy in the numbers, with Ronaldo having notched over three times as many goals as Vinicius has managed after 300 appearances. He’s also registered more assists.

But Vinicius has actually lifted more silverware at this stage of his Madrid career. He’s won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues, while by the time of his 300th appearance for Madrid in May 2015, Ronaldo had only won one Champions League and one La Liga title. More, of course, would follow in later years.

READ NEXT: Real Madrid’s 8 Ballon d’Or winners: Di Stefano, Figo, Ronaldo, Benzema…



TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz: 30 tricky questions on the Real Madrid & Man Utd icon



Here’s how Vinicius Junior stacks up against Cristiano Ronaldo after the same 300 games milestone:

Vinicius Junior

Games: 300

Goals: 102

Assists: 74

Goal contributions: 176

Penalties: 7

21263 mins (+90)

Minutes per goal: 209

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 224

Minutes per goal or assist: 121

Trophies won: 16: La Liga x 3, Copa del Rey x 1, Supercopa de Espana x 3, UEFA Champions League x 2, UEFA Super Cup x 2, FIFA Club World Cup x 2, FIFA Intercontinental Cup x 1

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 300

Goals: 313

Assists: 86

Goal contributions: 399

Penalties: 57

Minutes per goal: 82

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 100

Minutes per goal or assist: 64

Trophies won: 7: La Liga x 1, Copa del Rey x 2, Supercopa de Espana x 1, UEFA Champions League x 1, UEFA Super Cup x 1, FIFA Club World Cup x 1