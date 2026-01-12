Vinicius Junior has equalled a historic Real Madrid record held partly by Cristiano Ronaldo – and he’s done it in impressive fashion, needing fewer games to reach the milestone.

Nobody in the history of Los Blancos has notched more direct goal contributions (goals and assists combined) in finals than the Brazilian forward. That’s quite the feat at the age of 25.

Here are the four players in Real Madrid history with the most goals and assists in finals.

Karim Benzema – 16 goals & assists (29 finals)

The France international’s longevity was something to behold.

Amazingly, he only won as many league titles across his 14 seasons with Madrid as he did in his fledgling days at Lyon. But while Los Blancos arguably underachieved in La Liga, there was no shortage of silverware.

Benzema won three Copa del Rey, five(!) Champions Leagues and a further 13 other cups and worked selflessly for the cause in the first half of his Madrid career.

But it was in his latter days, becoming the main man, where the striker really excelled, lifting the Ballon d’Or after inspiring Madrid to the 2022 Champions League, later scoring in the UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup and Club World Cup finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 16 goals & assists (18 finals)

Ronaldo was signed the same summer as Benzema, but left the club five years earlier.

You wonder if he looks at King Karim’s exploits in those five further years – playing in a further 11 finals – and whether he has any regrets over his departure.

After leaving the club, Real Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer never played in another Champions League final or ever really mounted a serious challenge for a sixth Ballon d’Or.

Still, what a nine years. Among the 16 goal contributions in his 18 final appearances were three goals in Champions League finals (plus an assist in the La Decima victory over Atletico) and his match-winning header in the 2011 Copa del Rey final victory over Barcelona. He loved the biggest stage.

Vinicius Junior – 16 goals & assists (15 finals)

Amazingly, Vini has matched Madrid’s goal contribution record in three fewer appearances than Ronaldo – and almost half as many as Benzema.

He can’t claim to be the most prolific of the club’s glittering array of superstar forwards over the years.

For example, his career-best goals tally of 24 in all competitions in 2023-24 is nine shy of Ronaldo’s worst season at the club, and fewer than half his 50-goal average.

Indeed, he went into the 2025 Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona off the back of a 16-game goal drought. He ended it in style, though, scoring an absolutely outrageous solo effort.

That’s Vini in a nutshell. He’s never been the guy to rack up goals and assists in great quantities, but you can rely on him to come up big on the biggest occasion. Just look at his vital goals in the 2022 and 2024 Champions League finals.

Ferenc Puskas – 16 goals & assists (8 finals)

If you thought that Vini’s slightly better than a goal or assist per final record was impressive…

This is just outrageous.

Puskas averaged two goals or assists from his eight finals, including four goals in Real Madrid’s historic 7-3 tonking of Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1960 European Cup final.

