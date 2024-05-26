Where are they now? The 4 players Real Madrid signed alongside Toni Kroos in 2014

Toni Kroos is set to retire at the end of the season, bringing an end to his 10-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu – but what happened to the other four players that Real Madrid signed alongside him?

There can be little doubt that Kroos ranks among the best midfielders of his generation. Since joining Real Madrid in 2014, he’s won 21 trophies including four league titles and four Champions Leagues.

While the 34-year-old is still capable of cutting it at the top level, his decision to retire while still at the peak of his powers can only be applauded.

We’ve taken a look back at Real Madrid’s transfer activity from 2014 and have checked up on the four players that the club signed alongside Kroos that summer.

James Rodriguez

Signed for £63million on the back of an eye-catching World Cup campaign, Rodriguez was by far the most expensive signing that Real Madrid made in 2014.

During his six-year stay in Spain, he produced 79 goal contributions across 125 matches which is a more than reasonable return.

By the time Zinedine Zidane had come in as manager, Rodriguez had lost his place in the starting XI and since leaving Real Madrid, he’s rarely stuck around in one place for long.

Following stints in England, Qatar and Greece, he now finds himself in Brazil with Sao Paulo, although the 32-year-old has been linked with a return to Europe in recent weeks. Watch this space.

Keylor Navas

Real Madrid were also impressed with Navas’ heroics for Costa Rica in the 2014 World Cup and snatched him from Levante that same summer.

Having played a key role in winning 11 trophies at the club, Navas is undoubtedly one of the most underrated goalkeepers of the modern generation.

He was eventually edged out of the side by Thibaut Courtois and has since been collecting trophies on the regular for PSG in Ligue 1.

Navas spent two years at PSG as the undisputed number one, but following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma in 2021, his game time has been fairly limited.

With his contract in France set to expire at the end of the season, the 37-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer, with his next move currently unknown.

Javier Hernandez

With Carlo Ancelotti looking to add an extra punch to his Real Madrid side in 2014, the club signed Hernandez on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

He chipped in with nine goals across all competitions, but despite the club having the option to sign him on a permanent basis, they ultimately opted against triggering that clause.

Following stints with Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla, Hernandez eventually ended up at LA Galaxy where he went on to spend the next four years.

After missing the majority of last season through injury, he’s since returned to Mexico and now stars for Guadalajara in Liga MX.

Fernando Pacheco

During the summer of 2014, Pacheco was promoted to the senior team from Real Madrid Castilla. The goalkeeper spent several years on the books at Real Madrid, but only ever made two senior appearances for the club.

He’s most known for his time at Alaves where he racked up over 250 appearances, but these days you can find the 32-year-old playing for Espanyol who currently compete in the Segunda Division.