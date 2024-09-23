Where are they now? Real Madrid’s 7 FIFA 15 wonderkids a decade later

2015 was a tough year for Real Madrid as they had to watch rivals Barcelona win a continental treble, but that was merely a precursor to Los Blancos’ own era of European domination.

As you’d probably expect, Real’s team was absolutely stacked in FIFA 15, blessed with one of the best attacking trios in the game, prime Sergio Ramos and Pepe in defence, Iker Casillas between the sticks and of course their iconic midfield three.

They also boasted several talented young prospects. Thanks to data from SoFIFA, we’ve taken a look at their wonderkids from FIFA 15 and checked in on where they are now, following the release of FC 25 (Yes, we’re all officially old now).

Martin Odegaard

Snapped up from Stromsgodset in 2015 after he made his debut as a 14-year-old, Odegaard was just 15 in FIFA 15 with a rating of 71 and – naturally – had potential in the 80s.

He made his debut for the club in May 2015 aged 16, but it didn’t quite happen in the Spanish capital for the Norwegian and he moved to Arsenal in 2021, eventually making the deal permanent.

Odegaard is now club captain at the Gunners and one of the best creative midfielders in world football.

Borja Mayoral

A 60 rated 17-year-old in FIFA 15, Mayoral had a difficult time breaking into one of the most stacked frontlines in world football and was sent on loan to Germany, Italy and within Spain in a bid to gain experience.

He eventually left Real Madrid permanently in 2022 for Getafe, where he remains today, aged 27.

Enzo Zidane

Son of Zinedine, Enzo made his first and only senior appearance for the club while being managed by his father in 2016, scoring in a cameo from the bench in the Copa Del Rey.

60 rated in FIFA 15, Zidane left Real in 2017 and continued to fall down the pyramid. Now 29, he last played in 2023 and is retired.

Burgui

A largely forgotten figure, Burgui was 20 in FIFA 15 and had a 65 rating. He left Real permanently in 2017 without ever making it to the first team, signing for fellow Spanish side Alaves.

The winger was hampered by injuries during his four-year stay and moved to Croatian side Sibenik in 2022, but has been without a club since 2023.

READ NEXT: The 10 highest-rated male American players in EA FC 25: Pulisic, Reyna…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every British player to play for Real Madrid since 1990?

Marcos Llorente

Rated just 61 overall in FIFA 15 at the age of 19, Llorente has made a success of himself in Madrid – but not with Los Blancos.

The versatile midfielder moved across town to join Atletico Madrid in 2019 after a brief stint in the first team with Real, and has since found a much more loving home under the tutelage of Diego Simeone.

Llorente has been capped 19 times by Spain and helped Atleti to the La Liga title in 2020-21, having proven vital in multiple positions. A success story.

Raul de Tomas

It’s been a strange road travelled for De Tomas, who was rated 64 overall as a 19-year-old in FIFA 15, having made his senior debut in the Copa Del Rey in late 2014.

A series of loans within Spain followed, impressing in the second tier with Rayo Vallecano, but never getting a chance to come back to Madrid and break in. He joined Benfica in 2019, but left after just a season to sign for Barcelona-based Espanyol, and now plays his football for Rayo having signed permanently in 2022.

Some things are just meant to be.

Jese Rodriguez

Once hyped up to be football’s next big star, Jese was 21 in FIFA 15 and came with a starting rating of 74, reflecting the early signs of ability and his potential.

Unfortunately, by 2014, Jese’s progress had ground to a halt due to a serious knee injury and he had no way of playing regularly ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale. A move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 seemed smart, but didn’t go to plan and Jese was on loan at Stoke by 2017-18.

The forward couldn’t catch a break on or off the pitch and eventually left France to sign for Las Palmas in 2021-22, before spending an incredibly textbook season in Turkey.

These days, he’s one of several ballers you likely had no idea were playing in Brazil. The 31-year-old signed for Coritiba in 2023.