Where are they now? Real Madrid’s most expensive signing of every season since 2010

Real Madrid are usually among the top spenders in Europe and we’ve checked in on their most expensive signing from every season since 2009-10.

Spending big sums of money is certainly no guarantee of success, but generally speaking, Real Madrid tend to get things right in the transfer market.

To illustrate this, we’ve checked in on their most expensive signing from every season to see where they all are these days.

2009-10: Cristiano Ronaldo

Still scoring goals at the ripe old age of 39, Ronaldo still has plenty left in his legs yet. Sure, he’s no longer playing at the highest standard, but the numbers he continues to produce can only be applauded.

Having scored 47 goals during this season alone, he’s not showing any signs of slowing down soon.

2010-11: Angel Di Maria

Real Madrid purchased the Argentine playmaker from Benfica in 2010 and fast forward to 2024, he now finds himself back playing for the Portuguese giants.

He still looks the business these days too, having produced 31 goal contributions during this season alone.

It’s worth noting that his contract in Portugal does expire this summer and he’s recently been linked with a move to Inter Miami. Watch this space.

2011-12: Fabio Coentrao

With Marcelo firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, Coentrao never really established himself as a regular starter following his £25m switch in 2011.

He’s since hung up his boots and has gone into a new career as a shipowner fisherman. By all accounts, he seems to be enjoying the lifestyle switch.

“Life in the sea is not a shame, as many people think,” he told Empower Brands Channel. “It is a job like any other. Not only that, the sea is beautiful and we need it. People who love the sea and who want to experience the sea need to follow their dream.

“It is also a job for the new generations. My father had a boat, he used to fish and I always went with him as a child. My life was the sea… the sea and fishing.”

2012-13: Luka Modric

With his current contract at Real Madrid set to expire at the end of the season, there’s a real possibility that this could be the final campaign for the Croatian at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Even if his future does lie elsewhere, we reckon he’s still got a few years left in him yet.

2013-14: Gareth Bale

The Welshman didn’t always get the love he deserved during his stint in Spain, but the record books will always highlight the monumental impact that he had at the club.

Since hanging up his boots last year, Bale has largely kept himself out of the public eye. No doubt he’s enjoying life on a golf course somewhere right now.

2014-15: James Rodriguez

Real Madrid were guilty of being sucked into the World Cup hype when they splashed £63million on the Colombian playmaker, but to be fair, so was the rest of the world.

Since leaving Real Madrid in 2020, Rodriguez has rarely stuck around in one place for long. He enjoyed short stints in England, Qatar and Greece before eventually landing in Brazil last year.

He’s not the only big-name playing in Brazil these days either.

2015-16: Mateo Kovacic

Signed during the same summer as Casemiro, Danilo and Marco Asensio, Kovacic was the most expensive signing of 2015-16 at around £32million.

La Liga fans never really got to see the best of him though as he spent his peak years with Chelsea before then joining Man City last summer.

2016-17: Alvaro Morata

The Spanish forward rarely sticks around in one place for long, so we’d forgive you if you’ve lost track of Morata these days.

As it goes, he’s currently enjoying one of the most prolific seasons of his career to date with Atletico Madrid, having scored 20 goals and counting.

On the back of his impressive form, he’s now being linked with a return to Juventus once again. He just can’t keep away from Turin, can he?

2017-18: Theo Hernandez

Real Madrid clearly saw the potential in Hernandez from a young age, having spent around £20million to sign him from Atletico Madrid in 2017.

However, the French full-back never really got much of a chance at the Santiago Bernabeu and it wasn’t until he moved to AC Milan that the world recognised his full potential.

“I don’t know why, these are decisions from the club and the coach, but leaving Real Madrid was the best thing for both parts,” Hernandez told reporters in 2021.

“A football player can’t prove anything without minutes and now we’re both [parts] are succeeding.”

2018-19: Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian winger cost around £39million back in 2018 and he’s since proven himself to be worth every single penny.

Having scored 80 goals and produced 75 assists in 260 appearances, Vinicius is already a club legend in the making. Still just 23, he could break all sorts of records by the time he retires.

2019-20: Eden Hazard

Oh Eden, where did it all go wrong? The Belgian playmaker was one of the best players in the world when Real Madrid swooped in for him, but soon after the £120million transfer, things started to go pear-shaped.

Various fitness and injury problems hampered his time in Spain before he eventually called it quits on his football career last year.

“I don’t think that I fit in,” Hazard told L’Equipe when discussing his time at Real Madrid. “It’s not like me. It’s a bit of a ‘swaggering’ club and I’m not like that.

“I also didn’t like the way we played if you compare it to other clubs. But, it was my dream. I couldn’t finish my career without coming here.”

2020-21: N/A

On the back of wasting so much money on Hazard, the club firmly reigned in their spending the following year. Amazingly, they didn’t sign a single player throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

2021-22: Eduardo Camavinga

That’s more like it. Real Madrid returned to the transfer market in 2021-22 and landed a great deal for Camavinga, worth a reported £26million.

The Frenchman has been a superb addition to Carlo Ancelotti side, having already racked up over 100 appearances for the club.

2022-23: Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid have made a name for themselves in recent years by sweeping up the top prospects from around the globe, like Tchouameni.

They managed to beat Liverpool to the punch with this signing and haven’t looked back since. It’s safe to say that the Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the world these days.

2023-24: Jude Bellingham

Bellingham has made light work of La Liga defences in his debut season and we couldn’t be more excited to see what the future holds for the 20-year-old.

There’s no doubt that he’s currently among the Ballon d’Or conversation.

