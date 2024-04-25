Where are they now? The 7 Real Madrid teenagers handed La Liga debuts by Carlo Ancelotti

During his two stints as Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti has given seven teenagers their La Liga debut, but where are those players today?

There can be little doubt that Ancelotti ranks among the best managers of all time and throughout his two spells with Real Madrid, he’s been hugely successful.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Italian boss and have assessed the seven teenagers who were handed their La Liga debut by Ancelotti and where they are today.

Martin Odegaard

The Norwegian midfielder was just 16 years old when Real Madrid snapped him up in 2015. Being just a kid at the time, it’s no wonder that he struggled to cope with the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

Ancelotti was the man who handed Odegaard his La Liga debut in 2015, although the Italian boss never seemed keen on the transfer in the first place.

“When Florentino buys a Norwegian footballer, you simply have to accept it,” Ancelotti wrote in his book Quiet Leadership.

“Furthermore, the president decided that he would play three games with the first team as a public relations exercise”.

“He could be the best player in the world, but I don’t care because he was not a player who I asked for. That signing was to do with PR.”

Despite never fulfilling his potential at Real Madrid, he’s now got himself back on track with Arsenal and is widely considered as one of the best playmakers in Europe. It just goes to show that development isn’t always linear.

Alvaro Rodriguez

The Uruguayan striker was handed several chances last season and even managed to score against local rivals Atletico Madrid.

However, his opportunities this time around have been more limited. With the 19-year-old firmly behind the likes of Joselu, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the pecking order, he’s spent most of the season with Real Madrid B.

Rodriguez clearly has a bright future ahead of him, but it remains to be seen if he’s good enough to cut it at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eduardo Camavinga

With players like Camavinga to build around, Real Madrid’s XI for the future looks absolutely terrifying. The versatile Frenchman made his La Liga debut in September 2021 and hasn’t looked back since.

At the tender age of 21, he’s racked up over 130 appearances for Real Madrid and already ranks among the best midfielders in the world. He’s got a hell of a future ahead of him.

Arda Guler

Dubbed as the ‘Turkish Messi’, Guler hasn’t quite got going at Real Madrid since his arrival in the summer. He’s shown some flashes of quality, but across all competitions, he’s only racked up 98 minutes of football this season.

Reports from Spain have suggested that the teenager could be loaned out next season, although Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that no decision has been made yet.

“Of course Guler is hoping to play more so he can help the squad in the final stages of the season, and then after that he will discuss with Real Madrid in a calm way what is the best process possible for his future, but nothing is going to be decided now, and nothing is going to be communicated now,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Guler doesn’t want to disturb Real Madrid at an important point of the season, while he’s also focusing on the Euros with the Turkish national team in the summer.

“After that he will discuss his situation with Real Madrid, but despite recent reports in Spain, it’s not something that’s happening now.”

Nico Paz

The attacking midfielder grabbed the headlines earlier this year when he was on target against Napoli in the Champions League.

Under Ancelotti, Paz has made eight senior appearances, with four of those games being in La Liga. Still just 19, the future looks very bright for the Argentine youngster.

Peter Federico

Having been in the Real Madrid academy since 2015, Federico certainly knows his way around the club. He’s racked up over 100 appearances for Real Madrid B and he was handed his first chance by Ancelotti in 2021.

Sensing his chances of breaking into the first XI were slim, the winger joined Valencia on loan in January who have the option to purchase him at the end of the season.

Gonzalo Garcia

Garcia was handed his senior debut earlier this season during a 3-0 win against Cadiz. The 20-year-old forward has already been given the seal of approval by Raul too.

“If he is in the squad and performs at that level, he is more prepared than others as of today,” Raul said when asked about Garcia.

“You must follow his development. Both him and other teammates. Without a doubt, he was the best player for Castilla by far.”