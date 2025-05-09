Xabi Alonso has announced he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen and the smart money is on him ending up at Real Madrid this summer.

Snatching the Bundesliga title from Bayern Munich with a much cheaper squad showed the Spaniard can be an elite manager, and big clubs such as Madrid have been sniffing around him as a result.

Here, we have looked at five players Alonso could sign for the Spanish giants if his expected move to the Bernabeu is confirmed.

Florian Wirtz

Attacking-midfield star Wirtz has been perhaps Alonso’s best player at Leverkusen.

In their 2023 Bundesliga title triumph, the Germany international scored 11 goals and assisted another 12, within a tally of 18 goals and 20 assists in all competitions.

He has again surpassed 10 Bundesliga goals and assists this season. Reports have suggested there will be a fight between Real and Bayern for Wirtz come the end of the season.

Alonso, who has clearly got a lot out of him, landing at the Bernabeu could well mean Wirtz opts for them as his next step, having admitted he wouldn’t mind leaving his comfort zone and trying something new.

Alonso himself has hinted at the move, stating: “Florian Wirtz didn’t tell me that he only wants to go to Bayern. This is not my information.”

Rodri

Alonso likes gritty defensive midfielders who can get stuck in, while also dictating the pace of the game. He signed Granit Xhaka for that in 2023, before Leverkusen went on to win the title.

Rodri is perhaps the best exponent of those skills in world football, and Real have long been linked with him.

Reported previously to be their dream target, it would not be a surprise to see Madrid’s and Alonso’s ideals match up, ending with the mammoth signing of the crucial Manchester City midfielder.

Martin Zubimendi is another option in a similar mould, who could be a more achievable option for the short-term if Alonso is not to dream too big, too soon.

Javi Guerra

An alternative option to the aforementioned midfield duo is Valencia’s Guerra.

Madrid have a young midfield corps, and it could get younger if 21-year-old Guerra is to join the likes of Jude Bellingham (21), Eduardo Camavinga (22) and Aurelien Tchouameni (25).

Bringing in a new player to the midfield seems important, with Luka Modric almost 40 and in need of replacement.

Reports have suggested that Alonso has already asked for Guerra, who has three goals and three assists as a holding midfielder for Valencia this term.

There would be no acclimatisation needed given he’s already playing and starring in La Liga, and Alonso is said to believe Guerra has the potential to shine at Real.

Dean Huijsen

Madrid are one of several clubs that seem keen on landing Bournemouth centre-back Huijsen.

The trail had gone cold after their initial interest, but reports suggest Los Blancos are back in for the thriving defender.

Competition will be fierce, with some Premier League sides also very keen to keep Huijsen in England, where he’s currently starring.

But Madrid are now fully in the race, suggesting the centre-back could be an Alonso signing and one who would fit right in, given he’s now a full Spain international at 20 years of age.

Alejandro Grimaldo

Another Leverkusen star that Alonso could look to pack up and take with him is left wing-back Grimaldo.

It seems almost certain that the new Madrid boss will keep his back-five formation going when he arrives at the Bernabeu.

For Leverkusen, Grimaldo has been one of the main stars in that system, particularly in providing for team-mates.

In the triumphant Bundesliga campaign of 2023-24, the Spaniard scored 10 goals and assisted a whopping 15 down the left flank.

This season, he has eight assists, coupled with two Bundesliga goals.

There have already been reports that Real are not enamoured with current left-back options Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, and Alonso will want someone he knows can play the system better.

Grimaldo can be that man for him, and a move to Real would mean a move back home, with the wing-back a 10-cap Spanish international.

At 29, while he might not have a lot of years left bombing up and down the flank, for now, he’s still very capable.

READ NEXT: A truly ridiculous XI of players Real Madrid bought for absolutely nothing

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to play for Liverpool and Real Madrid?