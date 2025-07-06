Napoli are looking like a force to be reckoned with next season after adding Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne to their Scudetto-winning squad.

Antonio Conte has committed his future to Napoli, but if recent history is anything to go by, you know he’ll be making ambitious demands for the board to add plenty more quality signings in the transfer market.

Using the latest speculation and the best players in the current squad, we’ve put together what Conte’s dream Napoli starting XI could look like for 2025-26.

GK: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

It looks as though Napoli will have a new No.1 next season.

Manchester United academy graduate Milinkovic-Savic, the younger brother of former Lazio star Sergej, is expected to sign for the Serie A champions in the coming days.

The 28-year-old has proven himself as one of Serie A’s most consistent, reliable shot-stoppers over the past four seasons at Torino and has earned the opportunity to play for a Champions League club.

Two-time Scudetto winner Alex Meret almost ran down his contract, but he’ll stay and fight for his place after signing a new two-year deal.

Napoli have also completed a swap deal with Cagliari, trading Elia Caprile and Simone Scuffet on a permanent basis after last year’s loans. Scuffet, you’d imagine, will only remain as the (third-choice?) back-up.

RB: Giovanni Di Lorenzo

The club captain has Conte’s faith.

Di Lorenzo started 32 of 38 matches in their Scudetto triumph and ought to remain a cornerstone of this revamped Napoli project.

You’d imagine the experienced Italy international is licking his lips at the prospect of linking up with some of the club’s new signings.

CB: Luca Marianucci

Amir Rrahmani started all 38 matches in Serie A last term. He was the only player to do so in the title-winning campaign.

The Kosovan is evidently one of the Napoli manager’s most trusted lieutenants, but he’ll face competition next term after the capture of Marianucci from Empoli.

The 20-year-old centre-back is one of Italy’s most promising prospects and he’ll have ambitions of slotting straight into the first XI.

We could also see Conte use the added body to revert to his tried-and-trusted back three system. That man can’t resist a wingback.

CB: Alessandro Buongiorno

Last summer, Conte convinced the defender to choose Napoli over reigning champions Inter. Twelve months on and he certainly won’t be regretting that decision.

Buongiorno signed a five-year deal at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and will surely be a mainstay of the side for the foreseeable future.

LB: Mathias Olivera

The Uruguay international recently signed a lengthy contract extension and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere soon. He relishes the intensive demands Conte puts upon him.

“The intensity, every training session is really strong. He puts a lot of intensity, in the moment you suffer but then on the pitch you see the results,” he told Betsson.Sport.

“In Italy the tactical aspect is very important. Here in Naples, I have improved a lot with the game with the ball, here there is this mentality.”

We wouldn’t be shocked if Napoli target a new left-back to usurp the veteran back-up Juan Jesus, though.

Thinking about it, we’re shocked they’re not in for Andrew Robertson. Conte loves an experienced Premier League defender, having brought both Victor Moses and Ashley Young to Inter a few years back.

We’re sure Robbo would love to link up with his Scotland team-mate McTominay, too.

DM: Stanislav Lobotka

It’s not the most glamorous name in football, but Lobotka has been a brilliant servant to Napoli over the past five seasons.

Wonderfully press-resistant and key in their two recent Scudetti, Conte would surely love to keep him as a lynchpin as Napoli add a bit more stardust to their midfield.

But Fabrizio Romano reports that the Slovakian has a release clause “in excess of €25million”.

Manchester United and Saudi Pro League clubs are believed to be among his suitors. He’ll be very difficult to replace if he goes.

CM: Scott McTominay

Napoli have reportedly tabled a £25.6million bid for Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley (Does Conte’s scouting amount to watching Match of the Day? Seriously), but we can’t see the Denmark international usurping their MVP of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Italian champions will face the added challenge of playing in the Champions League next season, so it’s no surprise they’re looking to beef up their midfield with more depth.

McTominay’s physical presence, lung-busting box-to-box running and ability to deliver in key moments was vital last season. No matter who else arrives, we can’t see him benched anytime soon.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne

New Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli has signed 39-year-old(!) Edin Dzeko to spearhead a new era. That’s the context of Serie A we’re talking about.

We have absolutely no qualms that a 34-year-old De Bruyne, who looked among Manchester City’s standout players as they ended last season as one of the strongest teams in the Premier League, will do just fine in Italy.

The brilliant Belgian has the potential to tear the league a new one. Get your ‘Player of the Season’ bets in early.

READ: Comparing Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League legacy with Gerrard, Lampard & Scholes

FWR: Matteo Politano

If Napoli are looking to seriously compete in the Champions League next season, you imagine they’ll be looking for more goals from their attack.

Politano started 34 Serie A outings last season but only mustered three goals and four assists. His output has never been the most prolific, but he’s the kind of solid professional Conte likes.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if this is an area Napoli look to upgrade in the summer, but the other wing appears more of a priority and links to right-sided attackers have been thin on the ground.

ST: Darwin Nunez

“[With McTominay] Conte has once again shown his knack for revitalising struggling players, instilling enthusiasm and motivation,” Eurosport Italy’s Simone Pace told TNT Sports.

“Napoli hopes he’ll work similar magic with Nunez. Conte has got a knack for getting the best out of his players, not just tactically but also in terms of character and grit.

“Here in Italy, many believe Conte wants to bring Nunez to Napoli because the Uruguayan striker is an explosive player, excellent at attacking depth and with the right experience to tackle a tough league like Serie A. Conte loves players with these qualities.”

That all makes sense to us. Nunez playing under Conte in the city of Naples? Pure box office. Make it happen, football gods.

FWL: Alejandro Garnacho

Napoli lost their best player, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, midway through the season, didn’t replace him, and still won the league. Conte is a magician.

We can’t imagine they’ll remain so passive this summer. David Neres mustered just two Serie A goals and made more appearances off the bench than starts. We can only see the Brazilian being a backup at best next year.

There’s certainly work to be done. Jack Grealish has been tipped to reunite with De Bruyne, but we’re treating that as a transfer tittle tattle.

Links to Garnacho have gone relatively quiet after it dominated the January gossip columns, but we could see this one reigniting. The Argentinian will surely leave Old Trafford this summer after his relationship with Ruben Amorim has only further deteriorated.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamie Gittens, which could give Napoli a free run at Garnacho’s signature. Watch this space.

READ NEXT: The 13 biggest one-club cities in European football: Leeds, Marseille, Naples…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Antonio Conte’s 25 most-used players in his career?