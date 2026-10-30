Inter and AC Milan have unveiled the plans for the new Generali Stadium that will replace the iconic San Siro – and it should be just one of several new grounds popping up across Italy.

Ahead of the country co-hosting Euro 2032 with Turkey, Italy is in need of a big revamp of its stadiums. That means some difficult and emotional decisions like the demolition of the San Siro to make way for Milan and Inter’s new shared home.

Italy last hosted a major tournament when it was the 1990 World Cup and many of its stadia are still stuck in that era.

It doesn’t help that many are run by local authorities rather than clubs themselves; only Juventus, Atalanta, Udinese and Sassuolo own their own grounds out of the current 20 Serie A clubs.

But many have ambitions to change that. Here are the Serie A stadium projects to keep an eye on.

AC Milan and Inter

Back in the summer of 2019, the two Milan rivals revealed their plans to club together for a new stadium in place of San Siro, which has hosted them both since the 1940s.

Now, we’ve finally got eyes on what the new stadium, to be called the Generali thanks to a sponsorship deal struck with an Italian insurance firm, will look like.

San Siro’s transformation into Generali Stadium 🇮🇹 🏗️ A new stadium and a new look for an entire Milan district. Inter and AC Milan’s planned Generali Stadium will accommodate 71,500 fans, alongside new green spaces, shops and a museum. The new arena will rise beside the… pic.twitter.com/wCDauhLqU8 — StadiumDB.com (@StadiumDB) October 29, 2026

Saying goodbye to a venue as historic as the San Siro will cause some conflicting emotions, especially when the new design lacks its characteristic beams.

But it’s a necessity for the two clubs to keep up with the demands modern football. The original San Siro wouldn’t have come into consideration for the Euros.

All being well, work will start on the 71,500-capacity Generali Stadium in 2028 and it should be up and running for the 2031-32 season.

The design is partly inspired by Milan’s Duomo Cathedral and has been overseen by the same architects behind the new – well, not really new anymore, but you know what we mean – Wembley Stadium.

Roma

You know what they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Well, it was back in the 1980s that then-Roma president Dino Viola vowed he wanted to secure a new stadium for his club. Fast forward to the 2020s and they’re still playing at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma’s attempts to build a new stadium over the past 10 years or so have hit a wide range of setbacks. See in 2017, for example, when plans to build on one site were met with opposition because of… frogs and their nesting areas. We’re not joking.

But now there’s a sense that Roma are closer than ever to realising Viola’s vision, more than 30 years after his death.

Their plans for a new build in the Pietralata region of Rome, with a capacity of up to 62,000, got government approval in September.

🚨🇮🇹 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | AS Roma have been given the green light to build their new stadium, reports @Gazzetta_it! 🔴🟡✅ Accoring to the Mayor of Rome, construction of Roma's new stadium will begin in early 2027 and will be completed in around 3 years. 🏟️🏗️ pic.twitter.com/Ni2PsZTccW — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) September 28, 2026

They now hope to break ground in the spring of 2027 before finishing in 2029.

Incidentally, their local rivals Lazio also want to move out of the Olimpico, but their plans are to renovate the abandoned Stadio Flaminio nearby rather than oversee a complete new build.

Venezia

To get to Venezia’s current stadium, the Pierluigi Penzo, you have to travel by boat or on foot. It’s definitely quirky, but this is Venice, after all.

Of the current crop of Serie A teams, only Genoa have an older stadium. Venezia’s has been in use since 1913 and was most recently renovated in 2021.

But Venezia, who have been a bit of a yo-yo club in recent years, are now preparing for a move to the mainland.

🚧 Venezia FC’s new stadium is rising rapidly The club will move to their new mainland home at the start of the 2027/28 season, spelling the end of over a century of football on the lagoon 🎥 Luigi Brugnaro pic.twitter.com/3ipJtOAKfh — Calcio England (@CalcioEngland) May 31, 2026

Their new stadium will seat 18,500 people, with the capacity able to increase for concerts and other events.

Venezia will invest €125m into the project and have signed a 40-year agreement with the city council to manage their new stadium.

“After decades of debates and words, the dream of a modern and functional stadium is finally something we can touch,” exclaimed Venetian mayor Simone Venturini. “It will be the home of Venezia FC, but also a source of opportunities for the whole area.”

The opening date is slated in for the second half of next season. Venezia will, of course, be hoping to have retained their top-flight status by then, but they’re currently bottom of the league.

Bologna

Bologna had been toying with the idea of renovating the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara for a while, but have instead launched plans for a new stadium.

They hope to construct a 35,000-seater venue in the city’s exhibition centre by the spring of 2031.

The architects involved also worked on the development of the Juventus Stadium that opened 15 years ago and led the way for what should be a new era of Italian arenas.

📍CAGLIARI The stadium will definitely be built, but construction hasn’t even started yet. Plans call for a 30,000-seat venue that will become Cagliari’s new home. pic.twitter.com/8xCrhoggiO — nss sports (@nss_sports_) October 1, 2026

Cagliari

Cagliari moved out of the Stadio Sant’Elia in 2017, with the venue now known as the Unipol Domus becoming their temporary home while they built their new home for good.

That ‘temporary’ has lasted a fair while longer than they expected.

But now their hopes of erecting a new stadium near the site of their old home are finally getting somewhere.

The city council have approved their plans for a venue with a capacity of up to 30,000, also revamping the surrounding area.

Should things run smoothly from here, they’ll have a chance of being chosen as a Euros host.

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