Jamie Vardy is the second-oldest player to score in Serie A this season, but where does he rank in the all-time charts? We’ve crunched the numbers.

The former Leicester City striker is still going strong in Italy at the ripe age of 38 for Cremonese. He’s set to turn 39 in January, but still looks like he’s got plenty left in the tank yet.

After his deal at the King Power expired over the summer, the striker weighed up his options before eventually deciding to join Cremonese.

As of writing, it’s safe to say that the move has been a success, given the veteran striker has scored four goals in nine league appearances.

Last night, he scored a brace against Bologna which saw Cremonese win the match and climb to 11th in the table.

“Serie A is a different league from the English one, which is much more physical and fast-paced,” the striker admitted in an interview.

“Here, however, they are more technical and tactical: it’s good for me, it allows me to grow.”

During the 2025-26 season, Luka Modric is the only player older than Vardy who has managed to score in the Italian top flight.

The 40-year-old scored his first goal for AC Milan against Bologna and subsequently etched himself into the record books.

In terms of the all-time rankings, Modric is the sixth-oldest scorer in the history of the league, while Vardy is the 16th-oldest scorer in Serie A history.

Using those all-time rankings, Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the record as the oldest player to ever score in the Italian top flight, with his last goal for AC Milan being scored when he was 41 years old.

The rest of the top five is then made up of Alessandro Costacurta, Silvio Piola, Fabio Quagliarella and Pietro Vierchowod.

Other familiar names who make the top 20 include Francesco Totti, Paolo Maldini, Rodrigo Palacio, Luca Toni and Gianfranco Zola.

Here’s the full breakdown of the oldest scorers in Serie A history and exactly how old they were when they scored their last league goal. We’ve also included the year that the goal was scored in brackets.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2023) – 41 years, 05 months, 15 days

2. Alessandro Costacurta (2007) – 41 years, 25 days

3. Silvio Piola (1954) – 40 years, 04 months, 09 days

4. Fabio Quagliarella (2023) – 40 years, 03 months, 19 days

5. Pietro Vierchowod (1999) – 40 years, 01 month, 17 days

6. Luka Modric (2025) – 40 years, 05 days

7. Francesco Totti (2016) – 39 years, 11 months, 29 days

8. Sergio Pellissier (2019) – 39 years, 09 months, 15 days

9. Paolo Maldini (2008) – 39 years, 09 months, 04 days

10. Carlo Reguzzoni (1947) – 39 years, 08 months, 03 days

11. Bruno Alves (2021) – 39 years, 05 months, 19 days

12. Rodrigo Palacio (2021) – 39 years, 03 months, 12 days

13. Roberto Sensini (2006) – 39 years, 02 months, 27 days

14. Luca Toni (2016) – 38 years, 11 months, 12 days

15. Gianfranco Zola (2005) – 38 years, 10 months, 24 days

16. Jamie Vardy (2025) – 38 years, 10 months, 20 days

17. Filippo Inzaghi (2012) – 38 years, 09 months, 04 days

18. Sergio Floccari (2020) – 38 years, 07 months, 19 days

19. Antonio Di Natale (2016) – 38 years, 07 months, 02 days

READ NEXT: The 15 highest-paid players in Europe’s top five leagues: Haaland or Mbappe at No. 1?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club to have won the Serie A title?