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Adidas is set to repeat its Bayern trick for Arsenal on the biggest stage in club football.

The kit maker dropped Bayern’s unpopular home shirt for the season and allowed the club to wear next year’s kit in their Champions League semi-final loss to PSG.

The new kit, a simple and clean dark red design, was a huge hit with fans when it was revealed at the beginning of the week and was worn for the first time at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Adidas is set to do the same for Arsenal after they advanced to the final in Budapest after a launch date for the new 2026-27 kit was confirmed.

Arsenal fans will be able to get their hands on the new Arsenal kit on Thursday 14 May online here and in the official Arsenal store.

The kit is expected to be one of the best-selling Arsenal shirts of all time and it could be worn for the Champions League final on 30 May at the Puskas Arena, instantly making it one of the most iconic Arsenal shirts of all time if the Gunners defeat PSG.

There are no rules preventing Arsenal from wearing the new shirt this season and Arsenal will be retaining their current sponsors, which means there would be no need to negotiate changes to contracts if they wished to wear the kit early.

The new Arsenal home kit has already been leaked. It is expected to feature white sleeves that extends to the shoulders, along with black and red Adidas stripes down the sleeves.

As with all Adidas home shirts, the Arsenal 2026-27 kit will feature the large three stripe Adidas logo, with the Trefoil reserved for the away shirt and the various lifestyle ranges that will be launched throughout the season.

The home shirt will be joined by an away and third kit at a later date. Leaks suggest the away shirt will be dark blue with yellow Adidas stripes and red trim. The kit will feature the Trefoil badge.

A third kit could be gold with lightning-style pattern and the stripped-back cannon badge design. Both the away and third kit will be released later in summer. You can buy the kits here.

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