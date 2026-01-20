This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The Premier League and Serie A table toppers will meet in a huge Champions League game tonight.

Arsenal travel to the San Siro for an 8pm kick off with the chance to stay top of the Champions League table with just one game to go, but sixth-place Inter can close the gap to a single point with a home win.

Fans can watch the match free for the final time in the group stages. The match has been chosen by Amazon for coverage and will be available to anybody who takes out a Prime Video free trial here.

If you have already used the free trial for one of Amazon’s previous Tuesday night Champions League games you can watch it with a monthly subscription here.

Coverage for the game begins at 6.30pm on Prime Video and will be hosted by Gabby Logan, with commentary by Jon Champion and Alan Shearer.

Inter will be without attacking right-back Denzel Dumfries and Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, but will welcome back Alessandro Bastoni and Marcus Thuram.

Arsenal will be without Piero Hincape and Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Arteta will have to choose between misfiring Viktor Gyokeres and the returning pair of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus up front.

Arsenal also welcome back Cristhian Mosquera and he will compete for a spot in defence alongside Miles Lewis-Skelly, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel and William Saliba.

A midfield trio of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Martin Zubimendi will be crucial to get a result in Milan.

The Inter versus Arsenal game will be the only one shown on Amazon this week.

All of the other Champions League games will be broadcast on TNT Sports, including Bodo/Glimt’s home game against Manchester City at 5.45pm and Spurs versus Borussia Dortmund in a crucial game for Thomas Frank’s future at the club.

READ NEXT: Declan Rice’s outburst & why Arsenal’s biggest opponents are themselves



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team Arsenal have played in Europe since 2000?

