This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

For kit collectors, the best part of the year actually happens several months after the tournament because that is when the best kits from the tournament are massively reduced.

While big-name kit makers have not announced their Black Friday and Christmas deals, one seller has gone early and dropped the price of some of the best international kit launches of the year.

A £35 discount on one of the rarest kits of the year is the highlight of the sale at UK Soccer Shop. It is highly unlikely Haiti kits will be widely available in the coming years and that means now is the best time to buy.

The Haiti kit is not just collectable because it was worn by one of the World Cup’s minnows, making only their second-ever World Cup appearance. It is also particularly sought after because it was actually banned shortly before the tournament.

After wearing the kit in two pre-tournament friendlies, Haiti were told it broke FIFA’s rules over political motifs because it features an illustration of the Battle of Vertieres in 1803, in which Haiti secured their independence. Haiti were forced to change the shirt for the tournament itself, making the kit rare, interesting and collectable.

The new 2026-27 kit on sale now does use that imagery, making it a rare find in the football world and it is on sale here for a short time only.

It is not the only collectable kit on sale on UKSoccerShop. The 2026 World Cup was an historic year for the German national team because it is the last time the team will wear an Adidas shirt.

Germany have worn Adidas kits for 72 years and there have been a string of iconic collectables including the incredible 1994 home shirt as worn by Spurs and Bayern legend Jurgen Klinsmann.

You can get retro versions of that here, but those who want something more modern can now get the final Germany Adidas World Cup shirt at a big discount.

The beautiful blue away shirt launched in September, complete with retro-style Adidas Trefoil, is a thing of beauty and probably has some collectable value because it is the final shirt to be worn by Germany with the Adidas logo for the first time in three-quarters of a century.

Other niche kits that fans can now get cheaper include Uruguay’s underrated Nike away shirt with its circular chest pattern, and the sleek Adidas South Africa home shirt, which is a masterpiece in retro minimal design.

You can see the international shirt sale here.