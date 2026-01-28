This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Fans can watch 18 live games in a single day without a subscription in a huge TV event

The Champions League group stage will come to an end on Wednesday (28 January) and all 18 games will be shown live at the same time in one of the biggest televised days of football of the year.

TNT Sports will lose its Champions League coverage next year when Paramount takes over the rights to the competition, but it is going out with a bang by showing every game from across Europe at the same time.

The broadcaster is also hosting a goals show with updates from every game and fans will be able to watch every game without a subscription using their Amazon account.

TNT Sports is available on Amazon as an add-on to an existing account, which gives access to all Champions League, Europa League and Conference League games for a month. You can sign up here.

The final day of the Champions League group stage will be full of intrigue for the English sides. A top eight spot guarantees progression to the round of 16 but missing out means entering an extra playoff to secure progress.

Arsenal have already qualified for the top eight but Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Spurs will all be seeking wins to secure their spot.

Liverpool can qualify for the round of 16 with a win over Qarabag, while Spurs face already-eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea travel to Naples to face Napoli and Manchester City will need a big win over Galatasaray to avoid the two-legged playoff in February.

The highlight of the round is Newcastle’s visit to Paris to face French champions PSG, with the winner of the tie likely to qualify for the round of 16 and avoid a playoff.

TNT’s coverage begins at 7pm and fans can watch all of the action here. The full list of fixtures are:

Athletic v Sporting

Liverpool v Qarabag

Barcelona v Copenhagen

Monaco v Juventus

Ajax v Olympiacos

PSG v Newcastle

Dortmund v Inter

Napoli v Chelsea

Eintracht Frankfurt v Spurs

Atletico Madrid v Bodo/Glimt

Leverkusen v Villarreal

Arsenal v Kairat

Pafos v Slavia Prague

Manchester City v Galatasaray

Club Brugge v Marseille

Benfica v Real Madrid

Union Saint-Gilloise v Atalanta

PSV v Bayern Munich

