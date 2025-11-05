This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats back up the fact he is one of the best trainers in football. His highest leap was recorded at a remarkable 2.93 metres and his longevity and stamina mean he is still playing, and scoring, at the age of 40.

Is it possible for a normal person to train like Ronaldo? Can a Ronaldo-inspired workout improve pace, stamina, agility and jumping reach?

Over the years Ronaldo has revealed snippets of how he trains and how he prepares for top level football. We have taken notes to give you the best idea of what Ronaldo does to stay ahead of the game.

We have also asked the experts at Muscle Booster about how you can replicate the regime to improve your fitness, stamina, strength, and technique in the style of one of the greatest footballers in history.

Ronaldo says he always starts with a proper warm-up. In previous interviews, he has said: “In training we do a few laps of the pitch, stretching and cardio warm-up exercises.

“I recommend a combination of cardio (running and rowing) and weight training to ensure that workouts target all areas of the body and increase both strength and stamina. It also helps to keep it interesting.”

Cardio sessions usually last around 30 minutes initially before getting longer as your body gets used to it. These sessions are to keep you trim and improve stamina.

Ronaldo also uses high-intensity training to build his physique. He says: “High intensity is important to get your blood pumping and to increase stamina.

“We do a lot of sprinting drills in training and they can be incorporated into your workout, whether you are in the gym or outdoors. Try and add it to every workout you do.”

“Fit in exercise wherever you can. You can do an abs workout in your bedroom when you wake up in the morning or before you go to bed. If you get into a routine then it makes it easier as it will become a habit.”

On top of that Ronaldo is extremely careful about his diet. His protein-packed meals come in smaller versions and more regularly – sometimes up to six different meals a day. The meals are lean and aimed at boosting muscle.

Tying all of the advice together can be difficult for a beginner. The best way to devise and stick to a workout that mirrors Ronaldo’s is to use a professional service that helps you map out cardio and weight training to target all areas of the body and ensure you are doing it safely with enough rest time to prevent injury.

A personalised workout plan can be tailored to suit your fitness level and position. Experts at Muscle Booster say the key when preparing for a session is to focus on strength with high-intensity bursts of work repeated over time.

These can be incorporated into a fitness plan such as Muscle Booster, which will then tailor it to your body type and BMI.

The plans have worked, with one user stating: “One year ago today. What a year of consistency and dedication can do. March came and left, and turning 33 this year made me reflect on all the blessings and achievements I’ve made – taking care of my health being a huge part of that.

“I’m proud to say I’m in the healthiest state of my life, both mentally and physically.

A year ago, I went from 190 lbs to 175. Today, I’m at 163 lbs. Time to bulk up.

“The secret? Staying consistent, finding balance, and listening to your body.”

Muscle Booster has a library of 200+ workouts and 500+ extensive exercises from certified coaches.

As the first stage of your pre-season workout, it can help to devise a plan at home using easy-to-find equipment such as a chair or a set of dumbbells.

You can sign up for a plan for as little as 43p per day.

