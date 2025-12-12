This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

A new deal allows football fans to visit some of Europe’s top stadiums and games, including the Champions League Final, for a fraction of the normal price.

Football fans can book a football trip that gets them flights, a three-star hotel, and tickets to a top European game for £199 but there is a twist.

Fans will not know where they are going and which team they are seeing until shortly before the holiday.

Wowcher’s Mystery Holiday, where you spend £99 and are sent on a holiday where you will only find out your location days before the trip, has been a big hit on social media with some travellers sharing that they bagged a handful of ‘luxury trips’ to the likes of Bahamas, Dubai and Las Vegas.

The deals website has now branched out to cater for football fans, promising trips to the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, the Milan clubs, and hipster grounds such as Como and Dortmund.

The trips guarantee at least 40 hours at the destination including the match itself, and lists a huge number of European cities that could welcome fans across 2,000 European matches this season.

There will also be the chance to get tickets to the Champions League Final in Budapest, Hungary, El Clasico in Spain between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the Europa League Final in Istanbul, Turkey, making them the cheapest tickets available for the world’s biggest games.

Wowcher says other trips include visits to Naples to see Serie A title challengers Napoli, Bilbao and the stunning San Mames stadium, or Amsterdam to see Eredivisie side Ajax in the famous Johan Cruyff Arena.

