This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Football Manager 2026 is here after a two-year hiatus from Sports Interactive as they move the game to a new engine.

The move has not been a complete success. The switch to the Unity engine means the game can finally update its graphics, but fans of the world’s best spreadsheet simulator have been critical of clunky new user interfaces, unfinished aspects of the game and a lack of communication about the game from the maker.

It does not mean Football Manager 2026 is a bad game. The new Premier League licence and the fantastic new in-possession and out-of-possession tactical options mean it is easier than ever to micromanage your tactics in-game.

Reviews have been mixed, but if you are still on the fence about taking the plunge, there is a way to play the game without paying the full cost.

The game usually costs £45, but there is a way to try the full game for a fraction of that price, or the lightweight FM Touch for just £7.

You can get the game for just £6.99 by using a subscription service such as Apple Arcade, which allows you access to play the latest version of Football Manager 2026 Touch, the stripped-back version of the game that is perfect for hand-held devices.

The deal gets you three months of access to the platform in a special Black Friday deal. You can get the deal until 3 December here.

Fans who want to try out the full game can do so via a PC Game Pass.

It costs £23.99 for the PC Game Pass in the Amazon Black Friday sale and that gives you three months of access for the game, alongside other popular titles including EAFC and hundreds of other games.

