Classic football shirts are big business with some rare shirts fetching up to four figures when they go up for sale.

The good news for football shirt collectors with a bit of patience is that every season shirts are released by clubs around the world that have the potential to become instant classics.

We have picked three shirts from the current season that you can buy now and are perfect for collectors who want something a bit different. You can see all of our picks here.

Atalanta third kit

Atalanta are the hipster’s choice in Italian football. Under former coach Gasperini, they won the 2024 Europa League and earned plaudits with fans thanks to the slick attacking football.

Italian football has always been a hotspot for classic football kits. The Fiorentina ‘Nintendo’ shirt worn by Gabriel Batistuta and the yellow and blue worn by the star-studded Parma side of 1999 are both worth several hundred pounds today.

Future collectors will want to get their hands on Atalanta’s third kit. It has everything you need in a collectable shirt; the team is performing on the pitch, having secured a thrilling win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League knockout stages.

The shirt has some classic Serie A design features with beautiful blue and black half-stripes over the shoulders and, in keeping with those stunning shirts of the 1990s, it even has an Italian beverage brand as the sponsor.

You can get the Atalanta third shirt here.

Sao Paulo home kit

Is there anything more attractive than a South American club side shirt? While Fluminense’s three-colour stripes usually attracts the collectors, there is another club whose shirts will be in high demand in future.

Sao Paulo shirts from the mid-1990s are worth over £250 today and even 2010s versions hold their value. It is probably due to the timeless design, with the red and black single stripe across a clean white shirt forming an iconic look.

The away shirt is also an option. The shirt is similar to the Fluminense shirt with red, white and black stripes.

You can buy both Sao Paulo shirts here.

FC Porto anniversary kit

FC Porto’s smart blue and white home shirt is iconic, but the real steal this season is the fourth shirt.

Anniversary shirts always hold value well and the FC Porto fourth shirt is celebrating the club’s Europa League triumph 15 years ago.

It features the word ‘Anniversary’ as a reminder of the win and the dark blue design with thin stylised yellow stripes work perfectly.

There is also a huge Super Bock sponsor logo on the back of the shirt, adding a distinctly Portuguese feel.

You can get the Porto shirt here.

