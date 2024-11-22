Lionel Messi fronts incredible new kit launch and instantly breaks records in it

Lionel Messi has revealed a new Argentina shirt and it could just be one of the best retro shirts ever made.

Adidas has been quietly launching a host of retro-inspired shirts for the clubs and nations who wear the famous three stripes and has also unveiled a new 1993 Roma range featuring the iconic Barilla-sponsored shirt and 90s tracksuit jackets.

But the Argentina shirt may be the best of the lot. Messi was the obvious choice to wear the shirt, which celebrates 50 years since the national team first wore Adidas kits. In that time Argentina won two of their three World Cup titles in Adidas shirts including a Messi-led triumph in 2023.

Simple and clean, the shirt uses a gold Adidas Trefoil logo and the Argentina badge complete with three stars for the country’s trio of World Cup wins. The shirt also has a motif inside the collar with the words ‘En el alma y en la piel’ (In the soul and on the skin) plus ‘50 anos’, or 50 years written above.

On the launch video, Messi introduces the shirt with a host of Argentinian stars wearing the new design. And in true Messi fashion, the first outing for the shirt saw him provide the assist for Lautaro Martinez in a 1-0 victory over Peru this week.

The assist moves him level with USA’s Landon Donovan for the most international assists in football history at 58.

The new shirts are on sale on the Adidas website priced at £85. Adidas has also released a range of clothing alongside the new shirt with t-shirts priced at £45.

It is not the only bit of merchandise Lionel Messi has been publicising this month. As one of the greatest footballers of all time the Inter Miami star has brands falling over themselves to associate with the player.

In November he has launched special edition Inter Miami pink Stanley Cups and his own pair of Adidas F50 Triunfo boots, which were launched on a special ‘Messi Day’ designed by the brand to launch new products based on the superstar.

You can order the Adidas 50th Anniversary kit on the Adidas website here.