The new Liverpool 2026-27 home kit could replicate one of the club’s most popular shirts, according to new leaks.

The Liverpool Candy shirt, worn during the club’s 1990 title win, is one of football’s most iconic shirts.

The washing machine maker sponsor is a long way away from the airlines, cryptocurrency and financial institutions worn on the shirts of Premier League clubs of today.

The shirt became a cult classic because of the flecked white pattern, the retro Adidas Trefoil logo and the famous three stripes down the sleeve.

The kit is still being sold in retro shirt variation on the Liverpool website and has even spawned a Christmas jumper based on the design. The classic grey away shirt and green goalkeeper kits are also still available due to their popularity.

A recent leak has suggested the white speckled pattern will return for 2026-27 on an Adidas home shirt.

The pattern will be an homage to the 1989 kit, but will replace the Adidas Trefoil with the larger three stripes Adidas badge.

Adidas is also expected to bring in a darker colour, named Maroon Red, in contrast to this year’s lighter red shirt.

Adidas has not confirmed the changes to the Liverpool shirt for 2026-27 and it will be several months before the kit is officially revealed.

In the meantime, Liverpool’s new £60m-per-year deal with Adidas has spawned three kits worn this season, a Terrace Icons range based on the green third kit, and a leisurewear range featuring black and gold t-shirts and tracksuits.

The deal between Adidas and Liverpool, which replaced a Nike deal in August, has been lucrative for Liverpool.

The current season’s home shirt is one of the best-selling football shirts of all time with a 700% increase in sales compared to last season, thanks to the return to Adidas and the club’s second Premier League title.

The club is selling the current home, away and third shirts for 20% off in a Christmas sale.

