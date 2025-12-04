This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool will join Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Adidas’ group of Elite clubs.

Adidas has finally launched Liverpool’s very own LFSTLR range for Christmas 2025 in a major first for the brand as part of its £60m a year deal with the club.

The new LFSTLR – short for Lifestyler – range is based on classic Liverpool kits of the past. It features the black and gold colours as worn by the club as recently as 2011. The gold aspect can also be associated with the club’s title win last season.

Adidas has launched a men’s tracksuit jacket, t-shirt, sweatshirt and tracksuit pants in the new range, which the brand describes as a lifestyle streetwear collection.

The clothing features the more stripped back badge featuring the Liver Bird and the retro Adidas Trefoil badge, which is held back for the brand’s Elite club third kits and lifestyle ranges.

The move elevates Liverpool into Adidas’ fabled Elite tier of clubs that get special treatment from the clothing giant, including limited edition collections, worldwide distribution of kits and training gear, and unique kit designs.

LFSTLR ranges have been launched for several of Adidas’ biggest clubs and the range is seen as a mark of how invested Adidas is in the club and how it ranks it amongst the hundreds of teams that wear Adidas.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are classed as Adidas Elite+ and Liverpool have now joined the top tier of the brand’s rankings thanks to their global appeal.

Clubs not in the Elite tier of Adidas clubs get more templated kits and more limited merchandise. The clubs will also not get added perks such as long-sleeve shirts available for sale.

You can see the new Liverpool launch here.

