This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

There is a bumper night of football for fans who, if they wish, can watch six and a half hours of nearly uninterrupted action.

To do so fans will need to subscribe to three different streaming services with Champions League football on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video, and key Championship fixtures live on Sky Sports.

Luckily for fans one of the biggest games of the night will actually be free to air if you make use of a free trial to get access.

Liverpool’s trip to Inter is one of the biggest games of the night and the game has an intriguing narrative after Mo Salah’s weekend outburst.

Manager Arne Slot has dropped Salah from the squad after the legendary winger suggested he was being forced out of the club in a bombshell interview after the side’s 3-3 draw with Leeds.

Liverpool fans can watch the game free if they sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial, which gives them access to the game from 6.30pm when coverage begins.

The free trial is available for anybody who has not previously signed up for Amazon but those who have already used theirs can watch the game by signing up for the full service at £8.99 a month. The subscription can be cancelled at any time.

Fans who want to watch the rest of the night’s action, starting with Kairat versus Olympiakos in the Champions League at 3.30pm, will need to sign up to TNT Sports and Sky Sports.

Bayern Munich take on Sporting CP in the second game of the day with kick off in Germany scheduled for 5.45pm, before a host of Championship, League One and League Two games kick off at 7.45pm.

The rest of the Champions League games including Atalanta versus Chelsea and Spurs taking on Slavia Prague, will be shown on TNT Sports from 8pm.

READ NEXT: 15 of the best internet reactions to Jamie Carragher’s brutal Mohamed Salah rant



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Arne Slot has used as Liverpool manager?

