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At just 16 years old Max Dowman has already made his Arsenal debut in the Premier League and Champions League, and danced his way through the Everton defence to score a famous last-minute goal.

With the youngster just three games away from two major trophies this season, football fans have jumped on the hype with a staggering sale on auction site eBay.

A ‘rookie’ card featuring Dowman’s autograph has sold for a staggering £7,000 on eBay. The card, one of just five available worldwide, is in high demand because it is the first time Dowman has appeared in the Topps Champions League packs.

The astonishing fee is still less than rare Lamine Yamal cards have fetched, with prices over £12,000 for rare signed cards from the Barcelona star.

The news comes as eBay launches a new live auction section for live football trading card auctions with bids starting from just £1 and hundreds of rare and unusual cards up for grabs.

Ebay Live is a new section where sellers can host live video streaming of their auction. People can watch the auction and bid live as it happens, creating a community of like-minded buyers all enjoying the live stream.

Auctions are shared in advance and you can set reminders for any auctions that interest you here.

Ebay says Live will feature several big-name live stream auctions during the 2026 World Cup in June and July with a football theme.

There will be rare football kits and football trading cards available for shoppers who can bid on the live stream as it happens.

Live auctions will include rare football trading card pack openings including Topps World Cup sticker sets which feature rare signed cards and even cards featuring fabric from match balls and match-worn shirts used in the tournaments.

You can see upcoming auctions and set reminders for sports live auctions on Ebay Live here.