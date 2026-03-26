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Nike has launched Brazil’s home and away World Cup kits and one popular item has already sold out.

Brazil’s World Cup launch is usually one of the most anticipated because they are usually up there with the tournament favourites and the national side has a long history of playing attractive, exciting football.

The latest launch comes with some big changes to the national side’s kits and merchandise and it has already been a hit with fans.

The Selecao’s anthem jacket in green has already sold out on the Nike website just hours after the range was released. The £109 jacket was praised by fans on the launch of the kits and will be worn by the players during the World Cup.

Nike has broken tradition with the Brazil World Cup kits set to be worn by Carlo Ancelotti’s side. The home shirt is a traditional yellow with green trim, but the away kit in blue is completely different to anything ever seen before.

Nike has dropped its own famous Swoosh logo from the shirt and has replaced it with the Air Jordan logo in a world first collaboration between the basketball superstar’s Nike tie in and an international team for a major tournament.

Air Jordan has previously appeared on PSG kits but it is the first time the silhouette logo of Michael Jordan will appear on a football kit. The Brazil away shirt is blue with an ‘elephant print’ pattern and Chelsea star Estevao was chosen to showcase the new look for the national team.

To celebrate the launch of the traditional yellow home shirt and the Brazil x Jordan away kit Nike has also launched a huge range of training and lifestyle gear in time for the tournament.

The new launches include special Air Jordan Brazil trainers, t-shirts, jackets and shorts styled to match basketball culture.

You can see the collection here.

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