You only have to look at the weekend fixture list in the lower leagues to see the impact the British weather has on football.

Rain, ice and snow in the winter months often leads to postponements because of unplayable pitches and that can be frustrating for footballers across the country.

Luckily, there is always the option of heading indoors or playing on all-weather pitches. But that means you will need some specialist boots to grip the different surfaces and give you the best chance of performance.

We have found the best boots for children and adults that can be used for indoor or astroturf pitches as worn by the best players in the world.

New Balance is an underrated boot maker. The brand delivers some of the highest quality boots on the market with subtle but attractive designs.

Where New Balance excels is in specialist boots for players who like to attack. Quick, skilful players who want support for sharp changes of direction and acceleration should consider New Balance, especially with a major sale cutting the price of boots by 40%.

Children can get the same boots worn by Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka for as little as £36.

Boot maker New Balance has launched a major sale on indoor and astroturf boots based on the Furon boot worn by England star Saka.

The boots feature a striking pink and white design and are available in standard grass, indoor and astroturf variations. The latter, the Astroturf Furon are on sale with 40% off the usual price in the New Balance winter sale.

Adult sizes start from £110 but you can get the indoor versions for just £63 in the sale.

Adidas Predators boots are probably the most famous boots in football history. Popularised by David Beckham and now worn by England star Jude Bellingham, the red, black and white design has become an icon of the beautiful game.

At just £40 on the Adidas website, they are also one of the biggest bargains you can get in the indoor and astroturf boot market.

The boots come with the famous fold-over tongue that not only looks great but also helps to strike the ball cleaner.

For an even cheaper alternative you can also opt for the Predator League shoes, which do not use the fold over tongue but come in a series of bright colourways including white and blue. The Predator League boots are priced at just £37.50 for children’s sizes.

Adult sizes start from around £50 but you will be paying closer to £90 for the proper Predator boots.

The Nike Mercurial Vapor boots may have the best collection of world stars of any football boot. Living legend Cristiano Ronaldo wears the boots, as does Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Bruno Fernandes.

The low-top boots, available in indoor and turf styles, are famed for their bright, vivid colours, and large Nike logo across the front. The boots are designed to be lightweight and comfortable for faster players.

You can get children’s boots for £35.99, down from £59.99, in the Nike sale. Adult boots are priced from around £84.99.

You can see the Nike boot sale here.