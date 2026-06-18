The 2026 World Cup is only just getting underway, but several of world football’s biggest stars have already begun stamping their authority on the competition.

Big names including Lionel Messi, Alexander Isak, Amad Diallo and Vitinha are the early frontrunners when it comes to goals scored, assists, successful dribbles and passes completed.

Amazingly, Manchester United’s Amad Diallo leads the way for dribbles despite playing just 34 minutes of Ivory Coast’s clash with Ecuador, notching an average of one every five minutes. The 23-year-old also scored their late match-winner in an electric cameo.

Messi is the early frontrunner for the Golden Boot, having scored his first-ever World Cup hat-trick against Algeria. He’s the only player to have managed three goals in the opening set of fixtures, but seven – including some huge names – managed a brace and are hot on his heels.

Unsurprisingly, it’s Vitinha and Rodri completing more passes than any other player so far. Meanwhile, the likes of Mohamed Lasheen and Achraf Hakimi have impressed defensively, topping the tackling rankings after the opening round of fixtures.

Here are the early stats leaders for the 2026 World Cup, recorded after every team has played once. Keep checking back as we’ll be keeping this one updated.

Goals

1. Lionel Messi – 3

=2. Elijah Just – 2

=2. Erling Haaland – 2

=2. Folarin Balogun – 2

=2. Harry Kane – 2

=2. Kai Havertz – 2

=2. Kylian Mbappe – 2

=2. Yasin Ayari – 2

Assists

=1. Alexander Isak – 2

=1. Chris Wood – 2

=1. Deniz Undav – 2

=1. Ryan Gravenberch – 2

=1. Joshua Kimmich – 2

Dribbles

1. Amad Diallo – 6

=2. Julian Quinoses – 5

=2. Lee Kang-In – 5

=2. Tahith Chong – 5

Passes

1. Vitinha – 128

2. Rodri – 126

3. Aymeric Laporte – 110

4. Pau Cubarsi – 109

5. Aissa Mandi – 105

6. Hakan Calhanoglu – 105

7. Tomas Araujo – 104

8. Mathias Olivera – 103

9. Virgil van Dijk – 103

10. Ferdi Kadioglu – 102

Chances Created

=1. Breel Embolo – 5

=1. Ferdi Kadioglu – 5

=1. Joshua Kimmich – 5

=1. Maxi Araujo – 5

=1. Pedri – 5

=1. Ruben Vargas – 5

Tackles

1. Mohamed Lasheen – 8

2. Douglas Santos – 7

=3. Achraf Hakimi – 6

=3. Amir Murillo – 6

=3. Dayot Upamecano – 6

=3. Jiovany Ramos – 6

=3. Merchas Doski – 6

=3. Mohamed Hany – 6

Fouls

1. Aleksandar Pavlovic – 6

=2. Andres Cubas – 5

=2. Carlos Harvey – 5

=2. Thomas Meunier – 5

Expected Goals (xG)

1. Erling Haaland – 2.24

2. Breel Embolo – 1.13

3. Marko Arnautovic – 1.09

4. Harry Kane – 1.05

5. Folarin Balogun – 1.05

6. Kai Havertz – 1.03

7. Ferran Torres – 1.01

READ NEXT: The most valuable player in every 2026 World Cup squad: Haaland, Vini Jr, Yamal…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to have scored a World Cup hat-trick since 1966?