Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Michael Olise, Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, and Real Madrid‘s Kylian Mbappe have all made flying starts to the 2026-27 season. But who has been the standout player?

We’re still waiting to find out who’ll get their hands on the 2026 Ballon d’Or. The bookmakers concur with us and make Kane the favourite ahead of the ceremony in London later this month.

None of the football being played right now will have any bearing on that decision, though. The votes have been cast and the decision made.

These 2026-27 early-season performances will instead count towards the 2027 award, and these five superstars have already laid down an early marker.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Yamal might have to wait until next year to claim his first Ballon d’Or – but he’s going about it the right way, with exceptional output for both Spain and Barcelona.

“It’s only fair that he wins it,” Barcelona president Joan Laporta told reporters this weekend.

“He’s had a great season and has won some very important titles, such as La Liga and the World Cup. He deserves to win the Ballon d’Or.

“That’s how he feels, and I think it’s great that he’s speaking out. He’s a very sincere, very straightforward and very young lad. You always have to bear that in mind. I’d be very happy if he won it.”

Kane has picked up where he left off for Bayern Munich, but it’s his recent form for England that really catches the eye. Six goals and two assists in four Nations League outings, including braces against Croatia and Czechia, have taken him to 18 goal contributions in just 12 appearances for club and country. A goal or assist every 59 minutes.

But Olise is giving his Bayern team-mate a run for his money. He’s also registered 18 goal contributions, with more goals and fewer assists, and his numbers were boosted by a devastating cameo for France against Belgium: two goals and an assist in just 30 minutes off the bench.

Mbappe has been remarkably consistent for Real Madrid, scoring seven goals in seven La Liga appearances and adding another in the Champions League. He also found the net in France’s Nations League victory over Turkey, before picking up an injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the break.

Meanwhile, Raphinha – who isn’t even on the shortlist for the 2026 award – boasts the best, most eye-catching numbers of the lot. Fourteen goals in eight appearances for Barcelona, plus another two for Brazil, have taken him to 19 goal contributions in just 10 matches.

That’s one every 40 minutes for the Brazilian. Unfortunately, his momentum has been interrupted by an injury suffered during the international break, and Barcelona are being cautious with rushing him back.

We’ve compared the stats of the five early frontrunners for the 2027 Ballon d’Or.

Harry Kane

Appearances: 12

Goals: 12

Assists: 6

Goal Contributions: 18

Minutes per goal: 88

Minutes per goal or assist: 59

Michael Olise

Appearances: 12

Goals: 13

Assists: 5

Goal Contributions: 18

Minutes per goal: 67

Minutes per goal or assist: 48

Raphinha

Appearances: 10

Goals: 16 ⭐

Assists: 3

Goal Contributions: 19 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 48 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 40 ⭐

Lamine Yamal

Appearances: 12

Goals: 10

Assists: 8 ⭐

Goal Contributions: 18

Minutes per goal: 95

Minutes per goal or assist: 53

Kylian Mbappe

Appearances: 9

Goals: 9

Assists: 2

Goal Contributions: 11

Minutes per goal: 87

Minutes per goal or assist: 71

READ NEXT: 2027 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings: Michael Olise giving Yamal, Raphinha serious competition…



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