Only Spain stand in Argentina’s way of a second consecutive World Cup title and there’s a good omen that might point in their favour.

After breaking English hearts with their semi-final comeback, Argentina are gearing up for the final against Spain on Sunday. Interestingly, it will be a battle between the reigning champions of the Copa America and the Euros.

And Argentina’s record against European nations under current manager Lionel Scaloni makes for promising reading for the Albiceleste.

In fact, since Scaloni took charge of the national team in 2018, Argentina have never lost to a European side from 11 meetings.

They of course beat France in the 2022 World Cup final via a penalty shootout, in their most significant win against a European side.

They also got their hands on a trophy after beating Italy 3-0 in the Finalissima, played between the winners of the past Euros and Copa America, in 2022. (Incidentally, the 2026 Finalissima was cancelled, but Argentina and Spain still get to face off in the World Cup final).

Obviously, opportunities for Argentina to play European sides are limited to World Cup games and friendlies.

Of the 11 games of the sort they’ve contested under Scaloni, four were at the 2022 World Cup and three have been at this one.

Scaloni’s overall record against European sides includes eight wins and three draws – two of which were settled by penalty shootouts that Argentina won.

Funnily enough, his only game against a European side in his previous role with Argentina’s U20 side was a 2-1 win over Russia.

And back in his playing days, he was involved in a draw with Germany and a win over Hungary – the only times he played against a European country for Argentina.

Not only does it all bode well for Argentina’s chances against Spain, who thrashed them 6-1 in their last meeting a few months before Scaloni’s reign began, but it serves to enhance the South American nation’s pride at their differing methods for producing players than their European counterparts.

Unlike European academy systems, there is a heavy focus on street football for youngsters in Argentina, and less reliance on sports science.

“Argentina and Brazil are two countries where, sometimes out of necessity, kids still play football in the streets,” former Italy international Daniele De Rossi, who finished his playing career with Boca Juniors, once observed. “Football academies are very important, but they should never replace children’s recreational play. In Italy, street football no longer exists.”

The clash of styles in Sunday’s final between Argentina and Spain will be fascinating. There’s no right or wrong way to produce players when you see the talent at either side’s disposal, after all.

But if Scaloni can preserve his unbeaten record against European sides, he’ll be getting his hands on the World Cup trophy again.

Argentina’s record against European nations under Lionel Scaloni

Argentina 2-2 Germany (2019 friendly)

Argentina 3-0 Italy (2022 Finalissima)

Argentina 5-0 Estonia (2022 friendly)

Argentina 2-0 Poland (2022 World Cup group stage)

Argentina 2-2 Netherlands (4-3 on penalties) (2022 World Cup quarter-final)

Argentina 3-0 Croatia (2022 World Cup semi-final)

Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on penalties) (2022 World Cup final)

Argentina 3-0 Iceland (2026 friendly)

Argentina 2-0 Austria (2026 World Cup group stage)

Argentina 3-1 Switzerland (2026 World Cup quarter-final)

Argentina 2-1 England (2026 World Cup semi-final)

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