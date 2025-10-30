Bayern Munich have made history by extending their winning run to 14 straight matches in all competitions at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

No side in any of Europe’s top five leagues (Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A, Premier League) has ever started a season with as many back-to-back wins.

We’ve taken at how Bayern’s start to the 2025-26 campaign compares with the best-ever starts in European football history. Here are the teams with the most wins from their first 14 matches.

=4. 17 teams – 12 wins

Real Madrid — 1961-62

Bayern Munich — 1980-81

Newcastle United — 1995-96

Chelsea — 2005-06

Lyon — 2006-07

Arsenal — 2007-08

Bayern Munich — 2012-13

Atletico Madrid — 2012-13

Bayern Munich — 2015-16

PSG — 2017-18

Manchester City — 2017-18

Juventus — 2018-19

PSG — 2018-19

Bayern Munich — 2020-21

Arsenal — 2022-23

Bayer Leverkusen — 2023-24

Real Madrid — 2025-26

Seventeen different clubs have won 12 of their opening 14 matches of a campaign, and the list is peppered with your usual suspects, the behemoths of the European game – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Arsenal feature on multiple occasions.

What is notable is that 14 of the 17 teams on the list are from the 21st century, underlining how stratified the game has become across the major European leagues and the dominance of the elite clubs.

Surprisingly enough, Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona are all conspicuously lacking from this list.

Some of the clubs that catch the eye are Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United entertainers from 1995-96, Lyon in 2006-07 – back then in their pomp as Ligue 1’s pre-PSG-takeover dominant force – and Xabi Alonso’s invincible Bayer Leverkusen side from a couple of years back.

=2. AC Milan — 13 wins — 1992-93

Speak to millennials about the greatest club side and they’ll wax lyrical about Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona and how they redefined what was possible in football.

For the generation before, that team was Arrigo Sacchi’s European Cup-winning AC Milan side of the early 90s.

This wasn’t actually Sacchi’s team. But they continued on as an all-conquering winning machine under Sacchi’s successor Fabio Capello, who led the Rossoneri to three Scudetti at a time when Serie A was arguably as strong as any major European league has ever been.

The middle season of the three they started as a freight train, although they couldn’t keep their momentum up in the spring.

They trudged over the line to the title, winning just one of their last 12 Serie A outings, were defeated by Roma in the Coppa Italia semis, and lost to Marseille in the first final of the rebranded Champions League era.

=2. PSG — 13 wins — 2018-19

It’s no great surprise to see modern-day PSG feature here, given how routinely they’ve made mincemeat of domestic competition over the past 15 years.

The Parisiens’ most dominant start came back in 2018-19, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani firing on all cylinders under Thomas Tuchel.

They won their first 14 Ligue 1 outings that season, with their early-season form only punctuated by a 3-2 Champions League group stage defeat away to Liverpool.

As was ever the case before Luis Enrique got the ship into shape, PSG couldn’t stay the course. They were dumped out of Europe at the Round of 16 stage by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man Utd and lost four of their last eight league outings, although they still breezed to the Ligue 1 title with a 16-point lead over runners-up Lille.

1. Bayern Munich — 14 wins — 2025-26 (NEW)

History-makers.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern have become the first side in the history of Europe’s top five leagues to win their first 14 matches in all competitions.

And they’re doing it in style, too, with nine of these 14 wins by at least a three-goal margin.

Serious contenders for the Champions League? They look it.

Though it ought to be noted that only two teams that feature here – Real Madrid in 1961-62 and Bayern themselves in 2020-21 – have ended the campaign by lifting the European Cup. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish…

